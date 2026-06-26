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Top Moments From The B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz

The Woman In The Red Dress + More Top Moments From The B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz

From the beautiful baddie in the red dress with the ankle monitor (Rapper Raindrop) to the b-cuts, here are the top moments from the B2K vs. Pretty Ricky Verzuz.

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • Pretty Ricky's sexually-charged songs overshadowed B2K's more family-friendly catalog, leading to their victory.
  • Spectacular's raunchy stage antics and Baby Blue's girlfriend's twerking performance were highlights of the event.
  • Celebrities like Lizzo showed their support for the groups, with Lizzo firmly on B2K's side.
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The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

B2K and Pretty Ricky went at it in a Verzuz, last night, and social media has declared a clear winner…Pretty Ricky, Ricky, Ricky. That doesn’t undermine how much of a nostalgic treat it was for millennials like myself who found joy in revisiting both of the groups deep b-cuts. The matchup was mismatched from the jump with B2K having a more pre-teen approved catalog of music going against Pretty Ricky’s sex-laced joints like ‘On The Hotline’ and ‘Love Like Honey,’ but both bands made it clear, they deserve to be here. It was also nice to see the late producer Static Major get his flowers. He was instrumental to Pretty Ricky’s success and the mastermind behind their biggest songs.

While B2K took an L, there were plenty memorable moments to discuss. Let’s get into it.

Spectacular’s X-Rated Show

If you went to the Boys 4 Life Tour, you witnessed Spectacular’s freak show in person. And if you didn’t, you saw it on social media. Spectacular had the ladies going crazy during his performance of ‘Love Like Honey.’ The pint size rapper with a mean body roll kept his clothes on for Verzuz but he surely brought a lady on stage from the audience to give her the PG version of his lap dance.

The Woman In The Red Dress

Baby Blue’s lady understood the assignment. House arrest ankle bracelet and all. The buxom beauty goes by the name Miss Rain Drop on Instagram and is a popular rapper. The couple drove to the Verzuz event in a drop top Lambo. And when it was her time to shine, she jumped on stage to twerk on her man and put on a show! Sis was giving main character energy.

Lizzo Was #TeamB2k

Celebrities like Lizzo, Scrappy, Trick Daddy, and Affion Crockett were in the building but Lizzo made it clear whose side she was on as she stood in B2K’s corner. Affion Crockett and Trick Daddy were on deck to introduce the groups and the others were there for moral support.

The B-Cuts

Both groups have hits and epic b-cuts. B2K fans have been begging the group for years to perform their album joints like “Sleepin’,” “Understanding,” and “One Kiss” and they did. True fans were over the moon, but Pretty Ricky’s “Bluestar” album ultimately carried for them.

Battle Of The Vocals

Pleasure P and Omarion were having their own battle of the vocals. Pleasure P constantly called out B2K’s frontman accusing him of not being able to sing live. O clapped back a few times especially on his solo songs like “Ice Box” that had the crowd singing word for word. In the end, Pretty Ricky won but there are no losers.

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Affion Crockett Bluestar Boys 4 Life Tour Lizzo Love Like Honey Newsletter On The Hotline One Kiss Pretty Ricky Pretty Ricky, Ricky, Ricky Scrappy Sleepin Static Major Trick Daddy Understanding Verzuz
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