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Raq Thomas: The Ultimate Fashion Icon

An Ode To The Fashion Killer: Celebrating Patina Miller’s Raq Thomas

As the series finale of 'Raising Kanan' airs, we're exploring the style and influence of Raq Thomas and how her 90s style makes her a certified fashion killer.

Published on August 7, 2026
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  • Raq's wardrobe reflects her ruthless dominance in the drug trade and South Jamaica's underworld.
  • Actress Patina Miller's portrayal of Raq celebrates the complexity and strength of Black women in leadership roles.
  • Raq's on-screen presence has deeply resonated with fans, inspiring them to see themselves as 'bosses' and 'beautiful.'
Patina Miller Raq Raising Kanan
Source: Starz / Starz

The ‘Raising Kanan’ tagline “Killers aren’t born, they’re raised” takes on a whole new meaning when you look at the wardrobe of Raquel “Raq” Thomas. In the world of South Jamaica, Queens, Raq isn’t just a queen pin—she’s a certified fashion killer. Her style story has become iconic and synonymous with the sharp click of over-the-knee boots. Truth is, it’s the shimmer of oversized bamboo earrings and the sleek silhouette of a body-hugging catsuit that says she means business.

As the series finale airs, it is only right to honor the baddie who makes being a villain look so fly. Played with fierce precision by Tony Award-winning actress Patina Miller, Raq is a masterclass in power and poise. Whether she is staring down mob leaders in a designer Medusa belt and a fresh roller set, or navigating the treacherous waters of the drug game, she does so with an unassailable grace. This grace has captivated viewers since day one.

Patina Miller Raq Raising Kanan
Source: Starz / Starz

Beyond the Screen

Of course, our love for Miller goes beyond the screen. As our HelloBeautiful February 2024 cover star, she reminded us that the strength she portrays as Raq is rooted in a very real understanding of Black womanhood. Miller herself knows the pressure of being a Black woman in a male-dominated industry. Yet, she embraces the challenge with the same iron will as her character.

“It’s important for women to see themselves as bosses, women to see themselves as beautiful,” Miller told us during her cover story. “Those things can coexist, and you can do both. Women do it all the time.” A philosophy baked into every scene of Raising Kanan. In these scenes, Raq owns her blackness, her beauty, and her sexuality without apology. 

The impact of this representation is felt deeply by the fans. Miller is frequently fueled by the messages she receives in her DMs from women thanking her for “representing the chocolate girls.” Raq may be imperfect, and her methods may be ruthless, but her dedication to her empire and her son reflects a complexity. This complexity is something that many Black women find deeply relatable.

Without further ado, let’s run back some of our favorite looks from the fiesty fashionista!

The gold accents are always so tea.

Sometimes you gotta knock your brother out while wearing a printed catsuit.

You see the material.

And this edit barely scracthes the surface.

Talk about classic.

The face card = LETHAL.

RAQ THOMAS FOR PRESIDENT.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion most recent Newsletter Patina Miller Power Book III: Raising Kanan style

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