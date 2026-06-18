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Mayor Mamdani Poses With Jordyn Woods Bag At Knicks Parade

Mayor Mamdani Poses With Jordyn Woods Good Luck Bag At The Knicks Parade

Even Mayor Mamdani had to take a picture with Jordyn Woods' good luck bag at the Knicks ticker-tape parade in NYC.

Published on June 18, 2026

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Jordyn Woods wearing Knicks jacket and orange bag
Source: Jordyn Woods wearing Knicks jacket and orange bag

The bag is outside! Jordyn Woods brought her good luck bag to the Knicks Ticker-tape parade in NYC today and even Mayor Mamdani had to take a pic with it. The beloved beauty shared a carousel of it with the caption, “we outside.”

The Woods By Jordyn Woods orange ostrich bag became an internet sensation when MSG imposed a no bags policy at during Game 4 as a safety precaution for trump to attend the game. Jordyn had been wearing the game all finals leading fans to connect the Knick’s winning streak it being courtside on Jordyn’s arm. The one time she didn’t wear it, the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs. But, Jordyn was able to bring the bag back for Game 5 and help the Knicks seal the deal.

Since the Knicks won, Jordyn has been on tour with the bag alongside her championship baller Karl Anthony-Towns, whose been supportive all the way. During a recent appearance of “TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle” the beautiful businesswoman talked about her bag becoming apart of the Finals superstition. “I made this sample [of the bag] for the [NBA] playoffs from my brand, Woods by Jordan, and I started wearing it — we won a game, it became a superstition to me.”

She added, “And then it really went viral when I couldn’t bring it to the game [the Spurs’ 115-111 Game 3 win over the Knicks] and it was the first game we lost in 50 days or something. So that’s when the phenomenon really came when we lost and I couldn’t bring my bag.”

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Jordyn revealed she is going to retire her good luck bag after the parade and perhaps take her to Disney or Cabo.

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Cabo Clutch Mini Game 4 Game 5 Jenna Jordan Jordyn Karl Anthony-Towns Knick Mayor Mamdani MSG NBA Newsletter San Antonio Spurs Sheinelle Spurs’ Ticker-tape parade TODAY Woods

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