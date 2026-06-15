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Karl-Anthony Towns Praises Jordyn Woods And Her Lucky Bag

Karl-Anthony Towns Made Sure Jordyn Woods And That Ostrich Bag Got Their Flowers On National TV

Karl-Anthony Towns used a championship moment to shine a light on Jordyn Woods, her fashion brand, and the now-famous orange ostrich bag that has become a New York good-luck charm.

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Towns publicly praised Woods' popular ostrich bag that became a Knicks playoff good luck charm
  • Woods has become a stylish courtside fixture, showcasing her fashion label during the team's historic run
  • The couple's mutual support for each other's endeavors is a heartwarming highlight beyond the championship
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Karl-Anthony Towns just pulled on our heartstrings…again. The New York Knicks’ star recently appeared on Good Morning America alongside his championship-winning teammates to celebrate the franchise’s historic title run. While the conversation mostly centered around basketball, Towns gave us a sweet moment involving his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, that had us all swooning.

During the interview with the Knicks, host Robin Roberts brought up the now-viral orange ostrich bag from Woods’ fashion label, Woods by Jordyn, that has become synonymous with the team’s playoff success. When asked about the accessory’s lucky reputation, Towns smiled and replied, “New York has a lot to thank her for.”  

During a moment that could have easily been brushed off, the Knicks player chose to elevate the woman standing beside him. “That bag is undoubtedly probably one of the greatest articles of clothing that New York has ever seen,” he declared. Woods stood in the wings of the show, smiling and looking fierce while rocking a white blazer, designer sunshades, a fly Knicks fitted cap, and clutching tightly to the sought-after bag.

Town’s public support resonated with viewers, especially as Woods has become a chic, courtside fixture throughout the Knicks’ postseason journey. We absolutely adore the fact that he recognized and acknowledged her instrumental role in the Knicks’ success. “Woods by Jordyn for sure got it done for us. Shout out to her and shout out to what she’s been able to do with that world and with that bag,” he concluded.

Karl-Anothony Towns Pays Homage to Woods’ Ostrich Bag

The now-famous Tux Clutch Mini, a faux-ostrich handbag designed by Woods herself, first gained attention during the playoffs as fans noticed the Knicks seemed to win whenever she carried it. The superstition became so widespread that when security restrictions prevented her from bringing the bag to one Finals game, fans immediately blamed the team’s loss. When the clutch returned, so did the wins.  

Beyond the bag, Woods has quietly delivered one of the strongest courtside style runs of the season. From sleek denim to custom Knicks-inspired looks and monochromatic designer moments, she has transformed Madison Square Garden into her personal runway while simultaneously promoting her growing fashion brand.  

Together since 2020 and engaged since 2024, Towns and Woods have become one of sports’ most beloved couples. And if we don’t know anything else about the couple, we know that their support for each other’s endeavors obviously runs deep. Because in the midst of celebrating his own major accomplishment, Towns made room for his girl to shine as well.

Aside from the championship, this may have been one of the sweetest wins of all.

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