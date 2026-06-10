Subscribe
Close
Television

Crystle Stewart And Taylor Polidore Williams Talk 'Beauty In Black'

‘Beauty in Black’ Stars Crystle Stewart And Taylor Polidore Williams On The Show’s Worldwide Fandom And Whether Mallory And Kimmie Could Ever Be Friends: ‘They’re Both Still Trying To Survive’

We spoke to Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams about their 'Beauty In Black’ characters, Mallory and Kimmie, and if they could ever be friends IRL.

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Mallory and Kimmie's similar backgrounds, despite their wealth, allow them to relate and potentially form a friendship.
  • The actresses behind the characters see their journeys as inspirational, mirroring the path from underdog to success.
  • The show's global popularity demonstrates its unifying power, resonating with audiences worldwide.
2026 American Black Film Festival - Netflix's Celebration Of Black Television Panel
Source: Alekandra London / Getty

Could Kimmie and Mallory ever be friends? That’s the question we had for Beauty in Black stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams.

HelloBeautiful sat down with the lovely ladies ahead of Netflix’s Celebration of Black Television Panel at the American Black Film Festival.

In 2024, Tyler Perry brought his first Netflix series, Beauty in Black, to life; calling it a massive hit would be an understatement. 

According to Nielsen, during March 19-22, the week of the series’ part 2 release, the streaming hit garnered over 1.42 billion viewing minutes, taking up the top spot on streaming charts the following week. 

Fans cannot get enough of the Bellaries, a wealthy Chicago family running a multi-million dollar cosmetic empire and doing whatever it takes to stay on top—and more importantly, to stay rich—even if that includes money laundering, sex trafficking, and backstabbing each other along the way. 

In the midst of the chaos are Mallory and Kimmie Bellarie, enemies turned frenemies, maneuvering through the family secrets, drama and obscenities, with hopes of maintaining the business, even amid a class action lawsuit claiming that Beauty in Black hair relaxers cause cancer.

Season 2 ended with Mallory and Kimmie forming an unexpected alliance, working with the Bellarie head honcho, Horace, against the other members of the family and company shareholders. 

Beauty in Black Special Screening
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We spoke to Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams about Mallory and Kimmie’s connection and if it could ever turn into a friendship. 

“People forget that Mallory came from foster care and the Bellarie family adopted her; [she] had a rough childhood. And it’s the same as Kimmie. So we can relate in that way,” Stewart told HelloBeautiful. “If she just saw [Mallory] being glamorous and having all this money, we wouldn’t be able to relate. But her knowing and Mallory telling her story in season 2, I think that’s when they clicked.”

“I think that in the world of all of the Bellaries, they’re the most similar in terms of, they do care about the company and they do want to be successful in this landscape of craziness. They’re both still trying to survive,” Williams continued.

Kimmie’s journey from underdog to top dog is something Williams relates to as an actress.

“I think everyone resonates with starting from the bottom and working their way up and everyone loves a good underdog to somebody winning. And I think when you see what it takes to get from one position to the next,” Williams said. 

“As an actor, clawing your way from being in acting class to having that one line that maybe got cut out to now you’re in a couple episodes, to now you’re on billboards on Sunset. It’s a dream. And that’s what we work for, to do what we love. And yes, it feels good. It’s not just a wild and crazy show. I think it’s inspirational.”

The show has entertained and inspired many across the world and Stewart and Williams are grateful. 

“I took a trip to Italy [and] had fans there. I mean, we have fans in Brazil [and] Nigeria. I think it’s wild and crazy and awesome,” Stewart said.

“It’s the coolest thing ever that the story resonates with people across the world. They love it, but I mean, it’s unifying. And I think that’s the cool thing about entertainment and about what we do,” Williams continued. “We’re able to take on a story and take it somewhere else and people are like, ‘Yeah, it’s the best. I love it.’ Thank you all so much.”

While the leading ladies of Beauty in Black did not explicitly say that Kimmie and Mallory would befriend one another in future seasons, they did not deny it either. 

According to Williams, “anything is possible in the Bellaries’ world.” 

So, we will have to wait and see. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is streaming now on Netflix.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Alekandra London American Black Film Festival Beauty in Black Bellarie Bellaries Chicago Crystle Crystle Stewart Getty Horace Italy Kimmie Kimmie Bellarie Mallory Netflix Newsletter Nielsen Perry Stewart Sunset Taylor Polidore Williams Tyler Perry

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Matthew Law & Y'lan Noel attend Special Screening Of Netflix's "Nemesis"

ZAAAAAMN, Zaddy! Hottest Hunks, Heartthrobs & Very HIMportant Thirst Traps Of The Week

Bossip
Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

Bossip
Sparkly happy Christmas

Move Over Vibrators! This Electrifying New Sex Trend Is Sending Pleasure To Shocking New Levels

MadameNoire
Cupshe Villa - The Arrival MSW 2026 - Paraiso Miami Swim Week

'WTF Is This?!' — Swimwear Brand Cupshe Under Fire After Talent Manager Shares Alleged Email Saying Brand Wouldn't Work With Black People

MadameNoire
Trending
7 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah Serves Multiple Fashion Moments As Host Of The 2026 AMAs

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cécred To Comb Out JAŸ-Z’s Locs

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Hits The NBA Finals Stage As Teyana Taylor, JAŸ-Z & Jordyn Woods Serve Courtside Style

Ashlee Jenae and Joe McCann
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Ashly Robinson’s Cause Of Death Confirmed Following Months Of Questions

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game One
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jordan Clarkson Rocks A Custom Who Decides War Knicks Jacket To The NBA Finals

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close