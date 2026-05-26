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Keith Lee's Unforgettable FamiLee Day Experience

More Than a Creator: Keith Lee Turns Community Into a 20,000-Person Celebration

Discover how Keith Lee's FamiLee Day festival brought together over 20,000 attendees for a day filled with music and joy.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Keith Lee's FamiLee Day
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

If Keith Lee is involved, you know it’s going to be a time. He continues to prove that creators don’t have to stay in one lane.

FamiLee Day was seriously one for the history books.

Keith really outdid himself with this inaugural festival at the UNO Lakefront Festival Grounds in New Orleans. Can you believe over 20,000 people showed up?! To help transform the ambitious vision for FamiLee Day into a reality, the festival was created in collaboration with Live Nation Urban.

It was such a beautiful day filled with food, music, and nothing but family vibes. Keith is always looking out for the community. He proved it again by totally eliminating vendor fees—how amazing is that? This move gave so many local food and retail spots a chance to shine. They could do so without the usual costs.

Every detail was intentional, as that is one of Keith Lee’s core principles. To continue his support of local restaurants and food vendors, he brought out some of the best in New Orleans. These included Neyow’s Creole Cafe, Fantasy Tacos, Spicy Mango, Monday’s and more. Even viral creator Mr. Tendernism made an appearance to show support. 

The energy was unmatched with free carnival rides like the Ferris wheel and giant slide. There was also a literal obstacle course hosted by KevOnStage. Between the emotional performances from Kirk Franklin and Tobe Nwigwe, and a legendary surprise appearance by Silkk The Shocker, the night was just pure magic. Keith even kicked things off with a Disney-sponsored skate party and a Nike community run. Moreover, he was so grateful for everyone who came out to support his mission of highlighting small businesses and creators on such a massive scale. If you missed it, you definitely missed a moment!

I don’t know about ya’ll but we are already thinking about next year’s festival in Chicago.

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Chicago content creator Erika Goldring FamiLee Day Fantasy Tacos Festival Keith Keith Lee KevOnStage Kirk Franklin Live Nation Urban most recent new orleans Newsletter Neyow’s Creole Cafe Silkk The Shocker Tendernism Tobe Nwigwe UNO Lakefront Festival Grounds

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