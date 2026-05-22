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Bozoma Saint John's Suprise Bachelorette Celebration Was Lit

Bach And Bougie: Bozoma Saint John’s Suprise Bachelorette Celebrations Proves She Has The Best Girl Tribe

Tech titan turned reality TV star Bozoma Saint John was bride-napped for a fun-filled bachelorette celebration that involved island-hopping with her girl tribe.

Published on May 22, 2026

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2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Bozoma Saint John was bride-napped for her bachelorette celebration proving she has the best set of girlfriends. With friends like entertainment executive Justina Omokhua and author Luvvie Ajayi Jones, they made suprising the beauty look easy.

The tech boss turned reality TV star is getting married to her fiancé Keely Watson and turned up with her girls by island hopping from Turks And Caicos to Ambergris Caye. It started in New York when her friends flew her out to enjoy a special dining experience at Lagos in Times Square. After food and drinks, Boz walked the NYC streets in a white mini dress and veil. The soon-to-be bride was surrounded by family, friends and good vibes.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

“Let me tell you, this is beyond my dreams,” Saint John told People in an interview during the trip. “I wasn’t aware of where I was going, who was going, or anything. They wouldn’t even give me information on what to pack! And I really like to be in control.”

Just when Boz thought it was time to rest, her friends whisked her off to the beautiful Turks And Caicos. And then from there, they flew private to the picturesque private island of Ambergris Caye.


“It’s been a labor of love because you’re dealing with a lot of people who admire Boz,” said her friend Omokhua. “She has a lot of friends, some closer than others, but she’s a very giving person and we felt like the trip has to match her energy. She needs to feel poured into because she’s always pouring into others.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYc7DJZiMvg/

Luuvie took to the comments section to write, “A GLORIOUS TIME was had and we regret NOTHING about the suspense. 😅 You are so deserving and we love youuuu!!! ❤️🥰🥹 #BachandBougie was a core.”

The idea to end the festivities at the stunning Ambergris Cay was Luuvie’s, who told People, “I had visited with my husband in September of 2024 for our anniversary trip. It was just such a nice place that felt worlds away from everything else, and for Boz who’s always doing 15,000 things and is very much in the public eye, we wanted her to kind of get a break from that.” It’s safe to say, Boz and her friends just set the new standard for bride-napping. We’re looking forward to the wedding.

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Ambergris Cay Ambergris Caye Boz Julian Hamilton Justina Omokhua Keely Watson Lagos Luuvie Luvvie Ajayi Jones Newsletter Omokhua Saint John Times Square

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