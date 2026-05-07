Helen’s Florals Founder Erica Dias Shares How To Create The Perfect Floral Arrangement For Mother’s Day

Erica intentionally protects the joy she finds in creating floral arrangements, which provide a meditative experience.

As a Black woman in the floral industry, Erica feels powerful but also responsible for shifting perceptions and creating access.

Erica's floral arrangements and curated dining experiences at Table of 20 work in tandem to create unforgettable emotional experiences.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

The tradition of giving flowers can be traced back to the early 1900s. According to NativePoppy.com, one of the most iconic flower campaign slogans, “Say It with Flowers,” launched in 1917 and helped popularize giving flowers on Mother’s Day. The holiday, which was born in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to commemorate her late mother, became a national holiday in 1914. As we approach Mother’s Day, we tapped Helen’s Florals florist Erica Dias whose flower business became her saving grace. Floral arrangements are the perfect way to celebrate the mother in your life.

HelloBeautiful: I read in an article on Essence that Helen’s Florals saved your life during the pandemic because it brought back joy to you that you felt work robbed you of. And now you’ve turned it into your business – does that joy remain? How has it changed?

Erica Dias: What started as something that helped me survive has absolutely remained a source of joy, it’s just evolved. During the pandemic, Helen’s Florals was my escape. It gave me a sense of peace and presence that I felt I had lost in the pace of work.

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Now that it’s a business, there’s more structure and responsibility, but the core feeling hasn’t changed. The joy is still there in the creating, in the experience, and in how it makes people feel.

What has changed is my awareness…I’m intentional about protecting that joy. I’m mindful of how I build, who I partner with, and making sure the artistry never gets lost in the business. Because for me, it’s always been about creating something that brings me back to myself.

HB: You mentioned your love for flowers came from watching your grandfather and grandmother. What does it mean to you to give someone their flowers?

Erica Dias: Giving someone their flowers, to me, is about acknowledgment in real time. It’s about seeing people—fully—and honoring who they are, not just what they do. I grew up watching my grandparents nurture things with care, patience, and love… and I carry that same energy into how I pour into people.

It’s deeper than compliments. It’s about presence, gratitude, and recognition while someone can actually receive it. So often we wait until it’s too late to celebrate people, and I’ve made it a practice to do the opposite.

Whether it’s through words, experiences, or literally through florals… I believe in making people feel seen, valued, and appreciated in the moment. Because that kind of acknowledgment? It stays with you.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

HB: Who gives you your flowers?

Erica Dias: I’ve learned that the first person who has to give me my flowers… is me.

For a long time, I was so focused on building, pouring into others, and showing up at a high level, that I didn’t always pause to acknowledge myself. But now, I’m very intentional about it—celebrating my growth, honoring my resilience, and recognizing the woman I’ve become in real time.

Of course, I’m grateful for the people around me—my community, my clients, the women who experience my work and pour back into me in the most genuine ways. That means everything.

But the most important shift has been no longer waiting for external validation. I give myself my flowers daily… and anything else is a beautiful bonus.

HB: How can the act of making floral arrangements create joy and peace within?

Erica Dias: Creating floral arrangements slows you down in a way that the world rarely allows. You have to be present… you can’t rush the process. Every stem, every placement requires care, attention, and a certain level of stillness.

For me, it becomes a form of meditation. I’m not thinking about deadlines, expectations, or what’s next….I’m fully in the moment, creating something beautiful with my hands. And there’s something powerful about that… about watching something come to life through intention and touch.

It also teaches you balance and trust. Not everything needs to be forced, sometimes the beauty is in allowing things to fall naturally into place.

That’s where the joy and peace come from… it’s not just about the final arrangement, it’s about who you become while creating it.

HB: What is like being a Black woman in the floral space?

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Being a Black woman in the flower space is both powerful and, at times, isolating. It’s not a space where we’ve always been centered or widely represented, especially at the luxury level. So I’m very aware that I’m not just creating, I’m also shifting perception.

There’s pride in that. Pride in showing that our artistry, our taste, our eye for beauty and detail belongs in every room… including spaces that haven’t historically made room for us.

At the same time, it comes with a level of responsibility. I’m intentional about how I show up, the standard I set, and how I create access and visibility for others who look like me.

But more than anything, it feels like ownership. I’m not waiting for permission to exist in this space, I’m building within it, redefining it, and bringing my full self into it. And that, to me, is where the real beauty is.

HB: Your love for florals is at the intersection of your Table Of 20, tell me about how the two coincide….

Erica Dias: For me, florals and Table of 20 were never separate…they’ve always been in conversation with each other.

Table of 20 is about curated connection, proximity, and experience… and florals naturally set the tone for that. They create the energy before a single word is spoken. The table isn’t just a table…it’s a feeling, it’s an atmosphere, it’s an invitation to slow down and be present.

With Helen’s Florals, I’m able to bring that layer of intention to life visually. Every arrangement becomes a part of the storytelling- softening the room, elevating the experience, and creating a sense of beauty that people can feel the moment they sit down.

They coincide in the way they both center intention, detail, and emotional experience. One feeds the environment, the other feeds the conversation… but together, they create something that feels unforgettable.

HB: How do you see Table Of 20 growing in the next year? How has it grown over the last few years?

Erica Dias: Table of 20 has grown into something far beyond what I originally imagined. What started as an intimate dining experience has evolved into a platform for connection, visibility, and real opportunity. Over the years, I’ve been intentional about the rooms I curate, the people, the partners, the energy, and that’s what’s elevated it. It’s about alignment.

In the next year, I see it expanding with even more intention. Fewer rooms, but more impactful ones. Deeper brand integrations, more strategic partnerships, and experiences that not only feel good in the moment but create lasting value beyond the table. I’m also thinking globally, taking it into new markets while maintaining the intimacy that makes it special.

The growth isn’t just in scale, it’s in standard. Every year, every experience, I’m refining what it means to have a seat at that table…and making sure it continues to feel like proximity, power, and purpose all in one room.

HB: What are the keys to long-lasting floral arrangements?

Erica Dias: The key to long-lasting floral arrangements really comes down to care, intention, and understanding the life of the stem.

First, it starts with a clean foundation…fresh water, a clean vase, and properly trimmed stems at an angle so they can actually drink. Hydration is everything. I always say flowers are living things… how you treat them matters.

Placement is also important. Keeping them away from direct sunlight, heat, and even certain fruits can extend their life more than people realize.

And then there’s maintenance, refreshing the water, re-cutting the stems every couple of days, and removing any petals or leaves that start to turn. That keeps the entire arrangement from being affected.

But beyond the technical, I think there’s something to be said about intention. When you’re mindful about how you care for them, they last longer, they open more beautifully, and they continue to give back. It’s a gentle reminder… what you nurture, lasts.

HB: What are some tips for creating luxurious floral arrangements on a budget?

Erica Dias: Luxury isn’t about how much you spend..it’s about intention.

Focus on a few high-impact stems instead of overcrowding, and use greenery to create fullness and movement. A beautiful vase or unique vessel can instantly elevate the entire look. Most importantly, pay attention to composition, spacing, balance, and shape. Luxury arrangements have room to breathe.

When it feels thoughtful and refined, it will always read as elevated…no matter the budget.

HB: What 5 tips do you give for making the perfect floral arrangement for her mother this holiday?

Start with intention — think about what she loves. Soft, romantic? Bold and vibrant? Let her personality guide the palette. Choose meaningful blooms — roses, peonies, or even her favorite flower instantly make it feel personal. Use greenery for fullness — it adds that lush, luxurious feel without overcomplicating the design. Keep it balanced, not crowded — let the arrangement breathe… luxury is in the spacing. Elevate the presentation — a beautiful vase or thoughtful wrapping makes all the difference.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about the flowers, it’s about how you make her feel when she receives them.