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The Hotties Show Up For Megan The Stallion's Final Show

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her Final Bow On Broadway — And The Hotties Showed Up

Megan ended her 'Moulin Rouge' run with Cardi B, Kandi Burruss, and the Hotties showing love.

Published on May 2, 2026

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  • Megan Thee Stallion received a standing ovation from fans for her final Broadway performance.
  • Celebrities like Cardi B and Kandi Burruss attended to show support for Megan's Broadway debut.
  • Despite her exit from Broadway, Megan Thee Stallion remains busy with various business ventures and an upcoming Netflix film.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The curtain closed, Megan Thee Stallion took a bow, and the Hotties were right there with her.

On May 1, the Houston rapper closed out her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where she stepped into the role of Harold Zidler. Her final show followed weeks of anticipation, celebrity appearances, backstage glimpses, and fan videos of her fully in her bag on stage.

Megan Thee Stallion Exists Broadway, Gets Her Flowers

Her departure made headlines for a few reasons. It came after she recently fell ill during a performance and shortly after Megan publicly confirmed her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. (Her split sent the internet into a frenzy — social commentary, thought pieces, group chats, debates, and gender wars. Everyone had an opinion.)

Still, Megan left the stage with love.

Videos from her final performance show the crowd on their feet, giving her a full standing ovation. Megan thanked the audience with a smile, saying, “I appreciate y’all so much.” She added that the love from the Hotties had her so grateful that she did not even have time to be sad.

And then, because it is Megan, she led the crowd into a “hot girl” chant.

Megan also had celebrity support in the building as she closed out her run. Cardi B stopped by to support her fellow “Bongos” collaborator and later said the performance was amazing, adding that she hopes Megan does it again.

Kandi Burruss also stopped by the culture-favorite burlesque show with her daughter Riley. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Broadway producer, and influencer took selfies, shared videos, enjoyed the musical, and posed with Megan backstage.

Other celebrities who stopped by to see the show include Gabrielle Union, Victoria Monét, and more.

On Broadway Or Not – Megan Thee Stallion Stays In Her Bag

And the fans? Locked in. Every night, crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse, grab a selfie, or get an autograph. The Hotties showed up like they always do.

While the curtain has officially closed on this Broadway moment, Megan Thee Stallion is nowhere near slowing down. She owns the only Popeyes in Miami, just secured a major NYX body oil campaign, and dropped another Hot Girl Swim capsule.

Our good Sis is also starring in the upcoming Netflix film Roommates.

Megan stays in her bag, and the Hotties will always be right there, cheering her on.

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