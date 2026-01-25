NeNe Leakes Is Back On Bravo — And Clips Of Her Taping ‘The Ultimate Girls Trip’ Are Already Going Viral

NeNe, Phaedra, and Porsha reunite for Bravo's new show, exuding confidence and Housewives charm.

The trio's glamorous looks and playful energy excite fans of the Atlanta franchise.

Bravo teases NeNe's return, hinting at more Housewives favorites appearing in the 20th anniversary celebration.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

NeNe Leakes hasn’t even officially hit screens yet, and she’s already taking our timelines.

A new clip from what seems to be Bravo’s upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is making its rounds online. It features NeNe and two Real Housewives of Atlanta OGs, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams. And yes — the girls look good.

The viral video shows the trio posing together, all smiles, all glam, and completely at home in front of the cameras. NeNe stands confidently in the center, flanked by Porsha and Phaedra, and the energy is exactly what longtime Atlanta fans have been waiting for.

It’s playful, a little shady, and giving very much baddie vibes.

The fashion is doing what it needs to do, too. The three brought full Housewives drama with animal prints, fur details, body hugging, silhouettes, corset drama, and boots that made the whole moment feel bold, rich, and unapologetically extra. Atlanta Housewives have always brought it to the camera, and this moment shows that nothing is changing.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the video, the women joke around, chanting “Bling bling bling b—tches is MADDD,” brushing off any critics with ease. The message is simple: they look good, they feel good, and they’re not worried about the noise surrounding NeNe’s return.

Bravo isn’t being subtle about it either. In its own Instagram post teasing the moment, the network wrote, “Posting this before it Leakes… NENE IS BACK IN THE BUILDING!!!”

The Bravo comment section, of course, had plenty to say. One viewer summed up the moment perfectly, writing, “BLOOP! THERE SHE IS!!!! HELL YES!” while another added, “Love this!! My faves Nene, Phaedra & Porsha,” complete with fire emojis.

Others kept it short and emotional. As one fan simply put it: “WE ARE SO BACK!”

Bravo has also shared a larger group photo featuring more Housewives favorites, including Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, alongside other familiar faces from across the franchise. The cast appears to be enjoying a drag show as part of the network’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The entire room is sparkling with classic Housewives chaos and glam.

The fan-favorite content comes on the heels of the bombshell news that NeNe was returning to the network, including her emotional video confirming her comeback. She thanked both Phaedra and Porsha for supporting her return, and fans have been gearing up ever since.

And let’s be real — NeNe owns the screen every time she steps on it. Adding the glitz, the glamour, and the familiar shady energy of Frick and Frack — Phaedra and Porsha — only raises the stakes even higher. The three together are reality TV gold.

Said another way “BLING, BLINGGG!”