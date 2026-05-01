Why Harlem’s Fashion Row Is Talking Climate, Closets, And Culture

Sustainability is about intention, evolution, and including diverse voices in fashion's future.

Sustainable fashion goes beyond materials - it's also about access, resources, and opportunities for Black designers.

Stylish sustainability can be simple: rewear favorites, buy quality, thrift, and rethink consumption habits.

Source: PVA Studios / PVA Studios for Harlem’s Fashion Row

Let’s be honest — climate and sustainability are not always the topics fashion girls run to first.

But shouldn’t they be? Because how we think about the planet can also shape how we think about other aspects of our everyday lives. This includes what we wear.

That connection between the planet, our closets, and the fashion industry was the focus of a recent event hosted by Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, which works to support, promote, and amplify designers of color, held its 5th Sustainability Forum on April 22.

HFR is making sure designers of color are not left out of this sustainability shift, especially as fashion is being pushed to rethink how clothes are made, valued, and reused.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Brings Designers Of Color Into The Sustainability Conversation

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For the timely Earth Month conversation, the organization, led by Brandice Daniel, partnered with H&M to bring the right people into one room to talk about what sustainable fashion actually looks like — both in the industry and in our everyday lives. The group also discussed sustainable fashion in the future and the role the Black community plays in shaping it.

Designers, industry leaders, influencers, and creatives filled the room for a day of conversation around sustainability, innovation, and access.

As Brandice emphasized in her opening remarks, sustainability is not just about getting it right every time. The practice is about intention, evolution, and making sure all voices are included in building what comes next.

The day’s conversations went beyond surface-level talking points. We love when fashion goes deeper. The looks matter, but so do the people wearing them and everything they care about, including the Earth.

Panels like Inside H&M: Reinventing Scale and What We Wear & What It Costs dug into responsibility, ethics, and accountability. Meanwhile, Dressing From the Archive focused on longevity and the value of pieces that last — something many fashion lovers and vintage hunters already practice without calling it sustainability. We love finding that timeless piece that stays in rotation.

Throughout the day, one message was clear: sustainability is not just about materials or how they are used, reused, or overused. It is also about access, innovation, and making sure designers of color have the right technology, fabrics, tools, and resources to keep bringing fashion to the world responsibly.

The event is one of many ways Harlem’s Fashion Row continues to push the industry forward while creating visibility, resources, and opportunity for Black designers.

Reframing Sustainable Fashion In The Era Of Fast Fashion, Political Drama, & Rising Prices

And for the fashion girls at home, these conversations remind us that stylish sustainability is not that hard. It can look like re-wearing your favorite pieces, because there is absolutely nothing wrong with being an outfit repeater. It can look like investing in quality clothing, digging through the racks at Goodwill, donating pieces we no longer wear, and rethinking how often — and where — we shop.

(Speaking of how we shop, check the Instagram below with attendee looks from the HFR Sustainability Forum).

Fast fashion may be the quick, alreadys-ready option. It may be the satisfying “add to cart” choice.

But is it always the best choice for us, our communities, and future generations?

That is the bigger question Harlem’s Fashion Row is putting on the table. Fashion will always be about the look. But the future of fashion also has to be about care, access, and what we leave behind.