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Angel Reese's Birthday Was A Pink Lover's Dream

See Why We Are Obsessed Over Angel Reese’s Pink Birthday Surprise

Pink roses, diamonds and soft-life energy? Yeah, we love this for the WNBA princess.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Angel Reese loves pink — and her NBA boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. knows it. For her 24th birthday, he made sure she was surrounded by the color in the decor, roses, balloons, and love.

Just days after shutting down the 2026 Met Gala in a dramatic blush pink custom Altuzarra gown, the WNBA star celebrated her birthday with an over-the-top pink-filled surprise that looked straight out of a romance movie.

If the recent social media posts are any indication, Angel is fully in her princess-lover-girl era right now.

Angel Reese’s Birthday Was Full Of Pink, Roses And Love

Photos and videos shared online showed the Atlanta Dream baller in a luxury apartment transformed in pink. Massive heart-shaped rose arrangements filled the space in soft pink shades. Candles lined the floors and counters, while rose petals were scattered throughout the room.

Oversized pink “Happy Birthday” balloons floated above the setup. Bouquet after bouquet filled the room, creating a dreamy “it girl” floral scene that had fans immediately obsessed over online.

The gifts did not stop there either. One clip showed sparkling diamond jewelry, including a luxury watch and tennis-style bracelets, displayed against a pink backdrop. Another snap featured an elaborate pink birthday cake decorated with butterflies, flowers, and gold details alongside a custom dessert menu made just for Angel’s celebration.

Angel later appeared on camera, smiling and blushing, taking in the surprise, and fans are eating it up.

While Angel and Wendell have kept most of their relationship relatively private, moments like this have given fans a small peek into their romance. The basketball stars have been linked for months, but neither has made their relationship the centerpiece of their public image. That low-key approach makes glimpses like this feel special for fans who love seeing Angel celebrated on and off the court.

The birthday celebration comes following a busy offseason filled with fashion appearances, podcast tapings, and viral moments. Now the Bayou Barbie settles into her new chapter with the Atlanta Dream.

She stays booked and busy, but one thing is very clear. Between the Met Gala glam and this pink-filled birthday surprise, pink is definitely Angel Reese’s color.

Happy Birthday, Angel!

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