Angel Reese Is Stepping Into Her Acting Era -And We Love To See It

The WNBA star joins The Hunting Wives Season Two after saying she wanted the role.

Published on January 21, 2026

CHANEL: Front Row & Photocall - Métiers d’Art Show 2026 - New York City
Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Angel Reese is proving she’s just as comfortable in front of the camera as she is dominating on the court. The Chicago Sky forward has officially booked a co-starring role on Season Two of The Hunting Wives.

Angel will appear as a character named “Trainer Barbie,” which already sounds like a role made just for her. She broke the news herself on X with a post with basketball and a few entertainment emojis. Shortly after, she gave fans a little behind-the-scenes tease on IG stories.

And if this feels like manifestation coming full circle, that’s because it is.

Back in August 2025, Angel casually replied to the show’s creator, Rebecca Cutter, on X with: “Just let me know if you need me for Season Two.” Fast forward a few months later and… here she is. Cast, credited, and stepping into a new space.

Angel Is Ready For The Glitz & Glam Of Hollywood

This role also isn’t random. Angel has been very clear that acting is something she’s curious about and ready to explore. In September 2025, she told People that she planned to hire an acting coach—after getting advice from Common.

“I model already, so it’s like adding to the résumé,” she said while attending the premiere of A House of Dynamite. “I’m young right now, so I’m going to do it while I’m young.” 

It’s a big week for Angel Reese. 

Earlier she announced a cameo in Stephen Curry’s GOAT. Angel voices a polar bear named Propp. (And fellow WNBA star A’ja Wilson voices a reptile named Kouyate.)

Between scripted TV, film cameos, modeling, red carpet events, and her presence in sports and culture, Angel Reese is that girl. She’s building something that stretches far beyond basketball—and doing it on her own timeline.

Angel is exactly who she says she is.

