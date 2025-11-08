Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are So Cute

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

Recent video of the NBA star picking up our favorite Hot Girl has us smiling.

Published on November 8, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Is it just us, or do Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson get more adorable every time we see them? The couple already gives off main-character energy whenever they step out.  They look so good together.

But this new moment isn’t just “cute,” it’s relatable – and melting heartds across the internet.

Klay Thompson Shows Up At The Airport With Flowers – As He Should

A new clip from Bleacher Report shows Klay picking Megan up from the airport. But he was running late.

In the video, Klay says, “I’m sorry I was late, babe. I thought I had the times right… ahh.” Klay is seen backing up the car.

“There’s no excuse,” he added. Still, he didn’t show up empty-handed. He brought a stunning bouquet of red flowers to make up for it.

Megan, ever the hot girl with a soft side, smiles as she accepts the flowers. You can almost hear her saying, “You know I’m not staying mad at you.” The moment is the kind of energy we’ll always root for.

Klay & Megan Go Together Real Bad

The pair went official in July 2025, making their red-carpet debut at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation event. Since then, their chemistry has been undeniable.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Made Their Official Red Carpet Debut – Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles

And if that wasn’t enough confirmation that things are serious, Megan seemed to reveal on October 29 that she and the NBA star just bought a house together. It’s giving “we in this for real” energy.

Over the past few months, Meg and Klay have quietly become one of our favorite couples to watch. From gym sessions and golf dates to red-carpet cameos, they’ve found their groove – and it shows.

Megan’s latest single, Lover Girl, is an ode to their relationship. Megan remixed Total’s Kissing You in the new single, and we are still obsessed.

Whether they’re laughing courtside, matching energy on the dance floor, or simply living their soft life in peace – Megan and Klay are giving what it needs to give. Joy, partnership, and a touch of luxury love.

Because let’s be honest – seeing a confident Black woman loved out loud like this? That’s the energy we’re carrying into 2026.

