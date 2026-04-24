Black Women Impacted By Domestic Violence This Year

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The new year has brought a wave of tragedies, alongside a troubling rise in domestic violence cases affecting Black women in 2026. The pattern reflects a broader, ongoing crisis: according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, 45.1% of Black women have experienced domestic violence, and an estimated 51.3% of Black female homicides are linked to intimate partner violence, shocking statistics that are higher than other groups. From the heartbreaking death of trailblazing Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen to the gut-wrenching tragedy of eight-month pregnant Ashanti Allen, here are the Black women we have lost or who have been seriously harmed by domestic violence this year. Say their names.

Nancy Metayer Bowen

An active investigation is underway following the death of Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, who was found dead in her home on April 1 in what authorities have described as a “domestic violence incident,” according to WLRN. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been charged with premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and is awaiting trial, according to court records. He is currently being held at the Broward County main jail, according to PEOPLE.

According to Coral Springs Police Chief Brad Mock, Metayer Bowen’s body was discovered at her residence in the 800 block of Northwest 127th Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday, after officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Concerns about Metayer Bowen’s well-being arose earlier that morning when she failed to attend a scheduled meeting, Local 10 reported. Police then launched a missing persons investigation after noticing damage to the home “consistent with force” and “damage caused by projectiles,” per Local 10. Officers were only able to enter the couple’s home without a warrant around 2:00 p.m., after Bowen’s uncle contacted authorities.

Inside, officers found Metayer Bowen dead in a second-floor bedroom, wrapped in blankets and garbage bags, according to reports citing an affidavit. Investigators also discovered a pillow with burn marks and a string “fashioned as a makeshift silencer” on the bed.

The report states that Stephen Bowen had spoken with his mother at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, allegedly telling her he had experienced a “panic attack at work” and intended to discuss it with Metayer Bowen, Local 10 and WDBJ reported.

“She did not know of any marital issues between the couple,” CSPD Officer Daniel Powers wrote in the report obtained by the outlets.

In a police interview, Bowen’s uncle claimed that the vice mayor’s husband confessed to shooting Metayer Bowen three times the night before she was found, then sleeping downstairs.

“When asked why, Stephen Bowen said that he ’couldn’t take it anymore,’” WDBJ reported, citing an affidavit.

Metayer Bowen was first elected as a commissioner in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. According to her official city biography, she was the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve on the Coral Springs City Commission.

Family members of the Democrat also confirmed the tragic news on Instagram, asking for privacy as the investigation continues.

“On behalf of our entire family, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of my beloved sister Nancy Metayer-Bowen,” the family’s statement read in part. “She was not only a cherished member of our family, but also a dedicated public servant who committed her life to improving the lives of others.”

Ashanti Allen

Ashanti Allen, a pregnant Houston mother who went missing earlier this month, was reportedly found deceased near a bayou at Chimney Rock Park, close to West Belfort in Houston, authorities said, according to reports from KHOU 11 and Click2Houston.

The 23-year-old, who was reportedly eight months pregnant with her first child, was discovered on the morning of April 16 by Tim Miller of the nonprofit search and recovery group Texas EquuSearch, KHOU II noted. Investigators and crime scene units had been combing the area as part of an ongoing search.

“Although Identification is pending, it is thought to be missing pregnant woman, Ashanti and her unborn child, Jackson,” the group noted in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man named Kevin Faux has been arrested and charged with capital murder for her death. Authorities identified Faux as the father of Allen’s unborn child, according to a press release.

Allen’s mother, Trisa Gaines Colbert, told Click2Houston in an interview published April 14 that she last saw her daughter on Wednesday, April 8, after Allen took her to a medical appointment and returned to their shared apartment complex on Main Street near NRG Stadium.

Concern grew two days later when Colbert received a troubling text message from her daughter.

“‘I am leaving, I’m not coming back,’” Gaines told the outlet of what the message read. “That was suspicious to me, so when I saw that, I instantly went up to her apartment, knocked, and no one was there,” Colbert said. “I looked in the garage, and the vehicle was also missing.”

The family had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Allen’s baby boy, who was due in May. Her sudden disappearance, they said, was completely out of character. But when news of her death began to become clear, the family was stunned and deeply heartbroken by the reality.

Her father, Edward Allen, told KHOU 11 he was at work when he learned the news.

“Hearing this bad news of my daughter, I cried but my body is now just numb. I don’t know what to think anymore. How can you let people do what they do and walk free amongst us.”

He added sadly, “Being pregnant at 8 months with my first grandson, I can’t even tell you how I feel. My body is numb. I don’t think I can process the fact that my daughter is gone.”

Court records indicate Allen had been involved in a family violence case months earlier with a man she had been dating, something her family says they only recently discovered. According to court documents, Faux was arrested in September 2025 on a charge of assault against a family member, with Allen listed as the victim. He was later sentenced to 143 days in jail on Feb. 19, 2026.

Cristina Snow and Shaneiqua Pugh

Cristina Snow and 34-year-old Shaneiqua Pugh were both seriously injured in the devastating mass shooting in Shreveport on April 19 that left eight children dead. Both women share children with the gunman, 31-year-old Shamar Elkins.

As reported by NewsOne, authorities identified Elkins as the shooter. Family members say he had been struggling with his mental health in the months leading up to the tragedy, a situation that worsened during his divorce from Pugh. Seven of the victims were Elkins’ own children, while the eighth was a cousin.

Christina Snow, believed to be Elkins’ ex-girlfriend, lost three children in the attack and was shot in the face and remains hospitalized. Her cousin, Jamarckus Snow, told NBC News that the bullet entered through her nose and is still lodged in her face.

“Doctors say they didn’t want to do surgery and risk it,” he explained.

He described Christina as a devoted mother, saying, “All she worked for was her kids and all she talked about was her kids,” adding, “It’s devastating.”

Jamarckus also revealed that Christina has been experiencing memory issues since the shooting.

“I heard yesterday she woke up and was like, ‘I got to get my kids ready for school,’ ” he said. “She’ll lose memory of what happened. One day, she’ll know, and the next day, she’s thinking her kids [are] still there.”

Jamarckus said he was unclear where Elkins and Snow stood romantically, but recalled seeing him at family gatherings over the years. He was shocked by the shooting as it appeared Elkins loved his kids.

“The times I did see him or I did go by her house or something, he had the kids,” he said. “He spent time with them, he was there for them. I can’t say that he didn’t love his kids because he did. It was unexpected.”

Christina was one of two women who survived being shot. Shaneiqua Pugh, Elkins’ estranged wife, also survived but required surgery. She was shot in the face, NBC News noted. A 12-year-old girl escaped by jumping from the roof, suffering broken bones.

Family members say the relationship between Elkins and Pugh had been deteriorating. Troy Brown, Elkins’ brother-in-law, said the couple had been preparing to finalize their divorce in court the day after the shooting. He also noted that the separation had taken a heavy emotional toll on Elkins and that the divorce was filed over infidelity. According to reports, Elkins had previously threatened to kill Pugh, their children, and himself if she left.

“It seemed like he was having a hard time,” Brown said in an April 21 CNN interview.

Brown suffered an unimaginable loss himself; his 10-year-old son was among those killed. His 12-year-old daughter was the teen who survived after jumping from the roof, and his wife, Pugh’s sister, sustained fractures in the escape. Through tears, Brown said, “I’m never gonna get to throw the football with him again.”

Authorities say the violence unfolded rapidly. Around 5:55 a.m., police received a call about a disturbance at a home on West 79th Street, where multiple people had reportedly been shot. A caller and her children hid on the roof before escaping. Minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Harrison Street, where a woman, presumably Snow, said her boyfriend, also identified as Elkins, had shot her, taken her children, and fled.

Police soon connected both incidents. Elkins allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. By 6:40 a.m., the vehicle was found empty. Shortly after, officers engaged Elkins in a shootout in Bossier City, where he was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:03 a.m.

On April 21, federal authorities announced charges against 56-year-old Shreveport resident Charles Ford. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making a false statement to federal agents in connection with the weapon used in the shooting. Investigators say Ford initially denied possessing the firearm but later admitted he had kept it under his seat and believed Elkins took it.

Ashly “Ashlee Jenae” Robinson

In a separate tragedy, the death of influencer Ashly “Ashlee Jenae” Robinson has raised questions as details continue to emerge. It’s unclear if her death was a result of domestic violence.

Robinson’s family announced her passing on April 12 via Instagram, NewsOne noted. According to an April 15 NBC News report, police in Zanzibar believe she died by suicide following a “misunderstanding” with her fiancé during a vacation. However, her family disputes that conclusion.

Her sister, Alyssa Endres, said, “None of this makes sense. That’s why we’re just so lost. And that’s why we just want answers.”

Robinson had been celebrating her 31st birthday on April 5 while staying at a luxury villa at Zuri Zanzibar with her fiancé, Joe McCann. What began as a dream trip quickly turned tragic.

“Just days later, that dream turned into our family’s worst nightmare,” her family said. “Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later.”

They added, “At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers.”

Authorities say the couple had a “misunderstanding,” after which hotel staff separated them into different rooms. Some guests described it as a “romantic conflict,” though the investigation remains ongoing.

Speaking to CBS News’ Jericka Duncan on April 14, Robinson’s parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, said they are still working together with officials in Zanzibar to piece together what happened. They said they did receive a call from McCann acknowledging that something occurred during the trip, but it was the resort that ultimately informed the parents of their daughter’s death.

According to Robinson’s parents, McCann told them she had “did something to herself” and was being taken to the hospital. When asked if they believed McCann was responsible, family members expressed uncertainty.

“It’s under investigation, and we don’t know what went on,” Yolanda said. Harry added, “It’s under investigation… we just want transparency.”

Just days before her death, Robinson appeared happy and excited about her future. On April 3, she posted a video of McCann proposing during a safari.

In another post on April 5, she celebrated her birthday at the villa, captioning it, “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate her death, and McCann remains in Zanzibar for questioning, with his passport being held pending autopsy results. The family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and the ongoing investigation.

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