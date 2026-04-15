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Rihanna Surprises Best Friend Melissa At Birthday Party

Bad Gal’s Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party

Published on April 15, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In Paris - April 6, 2026
Source: FJLON3/Mega / Getty

You can’t keep a Bad Gal down! Rihanna was back outside and dancing the night away when she made a surprise appearance at her best friend Melissa’s birthday party.

As usual, all eyes were on Rihanna when she pulled up and popped out at Manhattan’s Pergola restaurant in the early hours of Monday morning. TMZ reports she was attending at a private birthday bash that had been going for some time, but things really turned up as soon as she walked in.

According to social media sleuths, the birthday girl was Rihanna’s best friend of more than 20 years, Melissa. The woman of the hour dazzled in a baby blue sequin gown. She was overjoyed the moment she saw Riri and they shared a heartfelt hug. You know the love is real when you get to rocking!

After posing for a few photo ops, Rihanna immediately looked ready to play all day with her bestie. TMZ‘s sources say the mom of three was having a time, laughing, dancing and chatting all night with her friends.

A$AP Rocky wasn’t his longtime love’s arm candy this time, but maybe he was at home with their children: RZA, Riot, and newborn baby girl Rocki.

However, the “Diamonds” singer didn’t arrive solo. Sources told TMZ multiple bodyguards kept a close watch over the Fenty founder’s festivities.

Fans are happy to see Rihanna surrounded by friends and having fun again after her Beverly Hills home was sprayed with bullets. She was allegedly at home with Rocky and their little ones when the attack took place on March 8. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with an semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Prosecutors claim Ortiz drove to Rihanna and Rocky’s estate, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, and allegedly fled the scene. The “Bible influencer” faces life in prison and was held on $1.875 million bail.

As the criminal case against Ortiz continues, it seems Rih is slowly getting back to the fun, fashion, and fierceness fans know and love.

The post Bad Gal’s Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party In First Event Since Shocking House Shooting appeared first on Bossip.

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Bad Gal’s Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party was originally published on bossip.com

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Bible Bossip Fenty Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Melissa Newsletter Ortiz Rih Riri Rocki Rocky

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