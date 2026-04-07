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Olympic Couple Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Say' I Do'

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Say’ I Do’ With A ‘Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding

The Olympic couple blended culture, fashion, and love - and it was a moment.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open
Source: John Nacion / Getty

One of the world’s fastest couples is officially off the market. Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield tied the knot on April 4 in Georgia.

Their wedding photos, which premiered in Vogue, showed a day filled with love, family, tears, laughter, and everything in between. But the visuals? That’s what really had us smiling.

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Say’ I Do’ With A ‘Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding

Reflecting their love for culture – and doing it big – the theme centered on shades of melanin. You could see it everywhere—from the fashion to the florals to the entire ceremony setup. (And it was everything!)

Junelle gave us glamour from head to toe. Her long curls flowed effortlessly under a lace-trimmed veil that framed her face beautifully. Her makeup was soft and polished, letting her glowing skin take center stage.

The Jamaican runner’s gown featured intricate lace and embellishments, a structured bodice, and a full skirt that moved with her. Every detail worked – and made all eyes turn to her.

Noah stepped out in a deep chocolate suit by Musika, while his groomsmen wore different shades of brown from the same designer. It created a rich, coordinated look that stood out without overdoing it.

How Noah Lyles And Junelle Bromfield Went From A DM To “I Do”

Before the wedding, before the engagement, there was a DM.

The two had crossed paths at track meets when they were younger, but they didn’t officially connect until Junelle slid into Noah’s DMs in the late 2010s. From there, things grew naturally. They made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022 and announced their engagement in October 2024.

Speaking on the moment they exchanged vows, Noah shared, “I already knew I was gonna cry, I just didn’t know when. But when Junelle read the title of her vows, I was like, ‘Oh, yep, this is the part. This is when I cry.’ Her hands shook so much that she couldn’t hold the vow book, so I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment.”

Junelle had a slightly different experience. She told Vogue, “I heard I didn’t walk down the aisle. I heard that I ran.”

Congratulations to the happy couple. 

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