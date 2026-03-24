Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page's Tuscany Style & Chemistry

Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page Have The Internet Locked In With Style And Chemistry

From London portraits to the red carpet, the two stars are giving us all the feels and fashion.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Halle Bailey rocks effortless utilitarian style with a tailored tan outfit for London press events.
  • Halle switches to a chic black leather ensemble with fur trim and gold accents for a UK screening.
  • Regé-Jean Page complements Halle's looks, displaying both casual and formal styles, as the co-stars build strong on-screen chemistry.
"You, Me & Tuscany" UK Special Screening - Arrivals
Source: Kate Green / Getty

Halle Bailey’s recent style is giving—and we thought you should know.

The singer-actress is currently in Europe promoting You, Me and Tuscany, where she stars as Anna, a young woman who flies to Italy on a whim and ends up pretending to be engaged after getting caught at a stranger’s villa. The film also stars Regé-Jean Page, and the two look TF good together. They’re giving relationship goals and all the feels.

Every press stop with them is a moment.

Halle Bailey Rocks The Utilitarian Style In London On A Recent Press Tour

For their London portraits, Halle kept it clean and elevated in a soft tan set that hugged her frame just right. The zip-up jacket cinched at the waist, paired with a matching skirt, gave structure without feeling stiff. The look oozed utilitarian style and was the perfect inspo for spring styling.

"You, Me & Tuscany" Interviews + Portraits
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

She styled her locs into a two sleek, sculpted “space buns,” showing off her cheekbones and statement earrings. Her glam stayed soft and glowing.

But that wasn’t the only look we loved.

Halle Bailey Switches Up In Black Leather, Gold & Fur-Trim

At a March 23 special UK screening of her new film, she switched up her style. The Disney princess rocked a stunning black leather skirt and matching jacket by Raisa Vanessa. The look featured a luxe fur trim and gold buttons. The skirt’s high slit gave a peek of leg—perfect for her role as a whimsical woman on vacay.

Halle paired the fit with classic black heels and an updo loc style.

Regé Jean matched Halle’s style in both looks.

"You, Me & Tuscany" UK Special Screening - Arrivals
Source: Kate Green / Getty

In the portraits, he kept it relaxed in a thick green-and-black patterned cardigan layered over a simple white tee and dark pants. On the carpet, he cleaned it up in a sharp suit with a neutral top underneath, and a silver chain. He is definitely giving leading man.

And the chemistry between the two is adorable.

Regé Jean shared in an Extra interview that it was “very easy” to build that connection, adding, “I think most of chemistry is trust. Halle is an incredibly great co-star. She’s incredibly easy to trust.”

Halle—who is a self-proclaimed Bridgerton fan—matched that energy, saying, “I felt like it was very easy for us to get to know each other…They start off like not being sure about each other and then this blooms into something.” She added that it was “fun bouncing off of each other.”

She added that her sister Chloe had a little “sister gossip” about Regé before working together.

You, Me and Tuscany drops in April—and Halle Bailey’s press tour style is setting the tone for a stylish, steamy, summer romance.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion Halle Bailey most recent Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

"Mufasa: The Lion King" Premiere - Arrivals

JAŸ-Z Says He 'Would Die' Before Settling Rape Lawsuit Filed The Night of Blue Ivy’s 'Lion King' Premiere, Recalls Telling Beyoncé About Allegations

Bossip
Tommie Lee x Juelz Smith x Solange Knowles

New Couple??? Clips Of Solange's Son Juelz, 21, & #LHHATL's Tommie Lee, 41, Seemingly Smooching Spark Age Gap Grumbling

Bossip
Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch

'Ain't Buying It!' — Are 'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton And Tyler Perry Dating? Viral Photos Have Fans Confused

MadameNoire
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns With IL Senate Candidate Julia Stratton

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s Primary Win Puts Her On The Brink Of U.S. Senate History

MadameNoire
Trending
Houston Rodeo Darlins Vol. 2
30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Sweet Honey Buckiin! 2026 Houston Rodeo Beauties

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Fire Inside"
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Celebrate One Year Married With Intimate Wedding Photos—Still Locked In

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey—From Root To Tip

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Congratulations! Latto Is Pregnant—See How She Revealed Her Baby News

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close