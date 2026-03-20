Congratulations! Latto Is Pregnant – See How She Revealed Her Baby News

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Rapper Latto just stepped into her mommy era.

The Atlanta rapper broke the internet after revealing she’s pregnant with her first child, and fans cannot get enough of the moment. Known for her “Big Energy” confidence, bossed-up lyrics, and all-around “that girl” presence, Latto is now bringing that same bold, main-character vibe into motherhood—and the girls are here for it.

She made the announcement in true Latto fashion: bold, creative, and a little unexpected. On March 19, she revealed her pregnancy not just through music, but through visuals tied to her upcoming album Big Mama. On the cover, Latto shows off her bare baby bump in a sheer black cropped top while holding a baby cheetah—soft, powerful, and completely on brand for her next chapter.

She doubled down in the video for “Business & Personal (Intro),” where she debuted her bump again in a lace set while sitting in a rocking chair. With lyrics like “car seat, got a kid on the way,” and a hand—believed to be her man—resting on her stomach, the reveal felt personal but still very much a Latto rollout.

The Internet Has A New Baby To Claim: Latto Is Pregnant

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This will be Latto’s first child, and she’s reportedly expecting with fellow rapper 21 Savage, whom she confirmed she was dating in 2025 after years of speculation. The two have kept things pretty low-key, but if this rollout tells us anything, they’re stepping into this next chapter on their own terms.

Fans have been quick to send ❤️ and congratulations, with love pouring in from celebrities, family, and friends across social media. The comments are full of excitement, shock (because yes, some folks said they knew), and a whole lot of love for “Big Mama” and her growing family.

And just like that, the internet has a new baby to claim.

Internet aunties and uncles… get ready. This is another celebrity baby we’re about to love up on like it’s ours.