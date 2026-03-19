These Celebrity Looks From Jay-Z’s Gold Party Are Too Good
If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars
- The Gold Party is an ultra-exclusive Oscars weekend event hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
- Photos and glimpses of the event create an aura of mystery, with limited details shared publicly.
- The guest list and fashion at the party are highly anticipated, as attendees aim to make a statement.
There are some invites you just don’t miss. The events are exclusive. The rooms are swanky. The guest list is A-1. And you already know the vibes are going to be right.
That, in many ways, is Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s annual post-Oscars afterparty—better known as The Gold Party.
This year, the party was held at Chateau Marmont, a notoriously private and ultra-exclusive Los Angeles hotspot that perfectly matches the tone of the night.The party isn’t just exclusive. It’s one of the most sought-after tickets of Oscars weekend.
And every year, there’s a quiet but very clear “you can’t sit with us” energy that surrounds it. That’s part of the appeal.
How Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party Shows Up Online
The photos always start the same way. They creep onto social media. There is a story here, and a post there. Then suddenly, full looks appear. The photos are usually shot in clean black-and-white portraits, giving an editorial feel.
Sometimes you’ll catch a Photo Booth moment or a quick group selfie. But that’s about it, because phones aren’t allowed after a certain point.
We never really see what happens inside, or who performed. We don’t know who was behind the bar, or what the DJ played. And yet everybody wants in.
It’s very much an IYKYK situation—and celebrities eat it up every single year.
Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party Guest List And Who Had The Room Buzzing
Even with the mystery, a few details always slip through.
Reports and insider chatter this year pointed to names like Michael B. Jordan, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, and Kelly Rowland inside the room.
And according to People, Michael B. Jordan was one of the most swarmed guests of the night—which makes sense. An Oscar win will do that.
Still, beyond the who’s-who, the fashion is what really carries outside the room.
Because after the ceremony and the Vanity Fair After-party, The Gold Party becomes its own runway. If you got the invite, you’re showing up dressed like it.
Gallery: Celebrity Style Moments From Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland showed up to the Gold Party looking fly like she always does. Rocking her signature bob in a sleek, slicked back style, she wore a satin gown and dramatic jewelry. She and her hubby looked TF good together.
Lauren London
Lauren kept it sleek in an all-black look that balanced structure and softness. The sheer waist detail and draped front added just enough edge, while her pulled-back hair and gold jewelry kept the look clean and elevated.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle stepped out in a rich brown moment that hugged in all the right places. The silhouette was simple but striking, letting the color—and her glow—do all the work.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl gave classic glamour in a flowing black gown with soft volume and texture. The look felt timeless, but still very much in step with the night’s elevated energy.
Marsai Martin
Marsai delivered a standout gold look, complete with a plunging neckline and sculpted draping. It was youthful, confident, and exactly the kind of moment that fits this room.
Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey leaned into drama with a shimmery nude look that played with texture and shine. It was giving BAWDY and glamour! We are loving it.
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