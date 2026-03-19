If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

Source: Jayce Illman / Getty

There are some invites you just don’t miss. The events are exclusive. The rooms are swanky. The guest list is A-1. And you already know the vibes are going to be right.

That, in many ways, is Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s annual post-Oscars afterparty—better known as The Gold Party.

This year, the party was held at Chateau Marmont, a notoriously private and ultra-exclusive Los Angeles hotspot that perfectly matches the tone of the night.The party isn’t just exclusive. It’s one of the most sought-after tickets of Oscars weekend.

And every year, there’s a quiet but very clear “you can’t sit with us” energy that surrounds it. That’s part of the appeal.

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The photos always start the same way. They creep onto social media. There is a story here, and a post there. Then suddenly, full looks appear. The photos are usually shot in clean black-and-white portraits, giving an editorial feel.

Sometimes you’ll catch a Photo Booth moment or a quick group selfie. But that’s about it, because phones aren’t allowed after a certain point.

We never really see what happens inside, or who performed. We don’t know who was behind the bar, or what the DJ played. And yet everybody wants in.

It’s very much an IYKYK situation—and celebrities eat it up every single year.

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Even with the mystery, a few details always slip through.

Reports and insider chatter this year pointed to names like Michael B. Jordan, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, and Kelly Rowland inside the room.

And according to People, Michael B. Jordan was one of the most swarmed guests of the night—which makes sense. An Oscar win will do that.

Still, beyond the who’s-who, the fashion is what really carries outside the room.

Because after the ceremony and the Vanity Fair After-party, The Gold Party becomes its own runway. If you got the invite, you’re showing up dressed like it.

Gallery: Celebrity Style Moments From Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party