HerStory, Her Power: Krystal Hardy Allen’s Global Sisterhood Shapes How Black Women Leaders Travel With Intention

Travel is a sacred act that represents possibility and freedom for Black women leaders.

Intentional travel is a wellness strategy, allowing Black women to refill their cups and lead from a place of clarity.

Global travel deepens Black women's connection to faith, legacy, and identity, inspiring them to build meaningful legacies.

Source: Courtesy of Krystal Hardy Allen / Courtesy of Krystal Hardy Allen

In honor of Women’s History Month, our series “HerStory, Her Power” shines a light on the impactful ways Black women illuminate the world. This month, we are even more dedicated to showcasing Black women who are actively doing the work in all spheres.

As a highly successful leader and entrepreneur, Krystal Hardy Allen’s days are a powerful cycle of pouring into institutions, advising leaders, building major strategic plans, and engaging in critical board governance. But what she has learned over time is that if she is always pouring and never refilling her own cup, eventually something runs dry. For Krystal, the intentional act of traveling has become more than an escape. It’s a foundational part of her wellness and leadership strategy for thriving as a Black woman.

You’ve described travel as something sacred for you as a Black woman. What shifts internally when you step onto a plane knowing the world is yours to explore?

Krystal: As a Black woman who grew up in a small but very historic town (Selma, Alabama), there’s a very real awareness for me too that historically the world wasn’t always built for us to move through freely. So when I travel, it feels sacred because it represents possibility and true freedom for me.

As a woman of faith, I actually pray first before I board every flight and when I’m settling into my seat for the safety of myself, all other passengers, our flight attendants, and our pilots. I read and recite Psalm 91 as a point of assurance, and so when I am settled, I can sit in the reality that I am about to explore a place I’ve either never been before, which is exciting, or I’m traveling to a place that I’ve come to know and look forward to gaining an even deeper appreciation of.

My heart is filled with gratitude when I travel, and during each flight, I can truly say that the weight of expectations, responsibilities, deadlines, and all the roles I carry lifts.

I’m reminded that the girl who once had a very small lens of the world now has the opportunity to see the world, touch it, and experience it in ways that leave me better every time I return home. Anywhere that I’ve felt limited, travel has a way of shifting my perspective back to that of abundance because I always feel God in nature, in new cultures, in observance of different ways of being, and the mere technology of being able to transport anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. It reminds me that the world is wide, that life is bigger than the work we all do everyday, and that as a highly successful leader and entrepreneur, joy and curiosity are just as important as ambition.

As a CEO constantly pouring into institutions and leaders, how has intentional travel become part of your wellness and leadership strategy?

Krystal: As a CEO, my days are filled with meetings, large and mid-size speaking engagements, decision making, advising leaders, troubleshooting critical matters that are taking place within institutions, leading trainings, building major strategic plans and other key deliverables for organizations, engaging in board governance for the 5 boards I’ve been appointed to, and giving back in ways that are seen and unseen but transform the lives and trajectories of those God uses me to bless. I pour into organizations, leaders, and communities every single day.

Though I wouldn’t trade my life for anything else in the world, what I’ve learned over time is that if you are always pouring and never refilling your own cup, eventually something runs dry.

So, years ago, travel became one of the ways I intentionally refill my cup. It gives me distance from the noise of my day-to-day responsibilities. When I step away from my office, my inbox, my family obligations, my community obligations, constant problem-solving and support of others that my work requires, I become hyper reflective of how far I’ve come, how good God has been to me over time, and how proud I am that self-care and wellness aren’t a casual thing I push by the way side but something that is intentionally woken into every week and month of the year.

Some of my best ideas, my clearest thinking, and my deepest moments of alignment about the future of my work have happened when I was away from the work itself. Travel allows me to lead and show up from a place of clarity rather than exhaustion. And not only do I personally benefit from it (mentally, emotionally, and even physically within my nervous system), but it helps me be my best for my husband, my family, my firm’s clients, and so many more.

Travel is an important part of my wellness strategy; thriving as a Black woman in this world that is not designed for our holistic wellbeing.

Source: Courtesy of Krystal Hardy Allen / Courtesy of Krystal Hardy Allen

You’ve spoken about moments in places like Egypt and Switzerland that felt spiritually grounding. How has global travel deepened your connection to faith, legacy, and identity?

Krystal:Travel has been one of the most spiritual experiences of my life. Standing in places like Egypt where ancient civilizations built monuments that still stand thousands of years later, reminds you how small you are. But also how meaningful your life can be. Moments like that push me to think about the legacy God is affording me to build. It helps me to consider and center what I am building that will outlast me. When I’m in many of these places, I have a level of stillness. It pushes me to consider how I am stewarding the gifts God has given me.

It deepens my faith. I’m reminded that God’s creations are so much bigger than the narrow spaces we sometimes live in everyday. It also strengthens my identity as a Black woman. Traveling the world reminds me that our story is global. Our history, our influence, and quite honestly, our brilliance stretches across continents, y’all. Those moments reconnect me to both my and our ancestry. And my responsibility to keep building something meaningful for the generations that will come after us.

Many ambitious Black women struggle with prioritizing rest. Why do you believe rest, luxury, and exploration are not indulgences—but necessities—for Black women leaders?

Krystal: Black women have historically been expected to carry so much. We show up for our families, our communities, our organizations, and often for entire movements. However, we are taught that rest is optional and luxury is something we have to earn through exhaustion. When I was younger (in my 20s and early 30s), I used to hold that belief. When I hit my mid-30s, I let go of that notion and begin holding tight to rest. Along with my beauty and self-care routines and regiments, quality time with people I love, and travel/exploration as forms of restoration. They all transformed my life.

They allowed me to reconnect with myself with constantly infused joy. It gave me a deep sense of genuine contentment with all parts of my life and identity as a woman. When we as Black women allow ourselves to experience softness, travel ignites the healing. We are reclaiming something that history often tried to deny us. We live this life and lead better when we are whole. Black women create better when inspired and properly nourished. We sustain the impact God has allowed us to have when we allow ourselves space to breathe.

You often travel with other high-achieving Black women. What does global sisterhood look like when powerful women step away from work and into spaces of joy, softness, and healing together?

Krystal: There’s something incredibly powerful about traveling with other Black women who are also carrying major visions, responsibilities, and impact within their families and community. When we step away from work together, the energy shifts. We laugh more, we tell stories and reminisce, we reflect on our journeys and we heal. We remind each other that we are more than our titles. More than the weight of our leadership in our homes, our communities, and our professional lives. For me, sisterhood looks like sitting at a table in another country sharing dreams and prayers. It looks like encouraging one another to rest. It looks like celebrating each other’s wins and holding space for each other’s challenges. Those moments become sacred because they remind us that we are not alone in this journey. We are building, healing, and dreaming together.

How has seeing the world expanded the way you think about leadership, creativity, and vision when you return to your work?

Krystal: Travel expands your imagination. When you experience different cultures, cities, and ways of living, you start to see possibilities that you may not have considered before. It reminds me that there are many ways to build systems. Ther are many ways to lead people, and many ways to create impact. Seeing how communities around the world approach life, art, design, education, and leadership stretches the way I think about what’s possible. When I return to my work after traveling, I often come back with fresh ideas, renewed energy, and bolder or honestly even bigger vision. It helps me lead with more creativity. I show up with more courage because I’ve been reminded that the world is bigger than the systems we’re used to navigating.

For the Black woman who feels consumed by deadlines and expectations, Krystal’s message is this:

Your life is meant to be experienced, not just managed. Your dreams, your wellness, and your joy matter just as much as your productivity. Give yourself permission to step outside of your routine, to see something new, or to breathe in a different environment. When you allow yourself to explore, you come back stronger, clearer, and more connected to who you truly are—and that version of you is the one both you and the world really needs.