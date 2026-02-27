Black Women On Broadway: Megan Thee Stallion Debut & More
These Black Women Celebs Are Taking Over Broadway: Megan Thee Stallion, Tessa Thompson, Michelle Williams & More
- Megan Thee Stallion makes history as one of the first women to play the Moulin Rouge club owner role.
- Black women celebrities like Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Erivo are commanding Broadway stages and leadership roles.
- Broadway is a platform for Black women to showcase their multifaceted talents, from acting to producing.
Hot girls are heading to the theater.
Because the official Hot Girl Coach just announced that she’s taking her beauty, brains, style, and rap prowess to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a brand-new Broadway role. Yes, Megan Thee Stallion is making her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler, the flashy club owner of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, beginning March 24 through May 17, 2026.
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To Broadway & The Hotties Are Ready
The announcement has our timelines talking. Megan’s casting marks a historic moment for the production, as she becomes one of the first women to step into the role.
“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement to press. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”
But Megan isn’t the only Black woman celebrity heading to Broadway – and taking over.
From reality stars like Kandi Burruss to Oscar-nominated actresses like Cynthia Erivo, Black women are commanding Broadway from every angle. Some are center stage. Others are scene-stealing in supporting roles. And many are behind the curtain producing, funding, and deciding which stories get told.
As the weather starts to thaw, girls’ night is moving from the group chat to real plans. Broadway is officially on the list. And knowing you’re rooting for a fellow Black woman when the curtain rises? That’s the energy we need.
Here’s your lineup of Broadway shows starring and shaped by Black women this season. Add them to your list for the next girls’ night out, or maybe even a night with bae.
Gallery: These Black Women Lighting Up Broadway This Season
Michelle Williams — Death Becomes Her
The Destiny’s Child alum is currently starring in the Broadway musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her. Michelle plays Viola Van Horn, bringing powerhouse vocals and stage presence to the dark comedy. She’s no stranger to theater, but this run keeps her firmly planted in the 2026 Broadway conversation. With her dramatic costumes and vibrant purple makeup, Michelle is the ultimate evil glamour girl in this production. She looks TF good – just like her vocals.
Kandi Burruss — & Juliet
Kandi is back on Broadway in & Juliet as Angélique through early March. The Grammy-winning songwriter turned reality TV star continues to expand her theater résumé. Beyond performing, she’s also built a producing portfolio on Broadway, showing that Black women are influencing the business side too. She’s not just on the marquee — she’s in the room where decisions get made.
Ayo Edebiri — Proof
Fresh off 2025 award-season buzz, Ayo begins previews for Proof on March 31. She told EBONY that the role feels like “a return,” sharing that she studied theater and once thought she’d be a playwright. She also noted how meaningful it is to step into a role she rarely saw girls who looked like her play.
Tessa Thompson — The Fear of 13
Tessa Thompson makes her Broadway debut this spring in The Fear of 13 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. She stars as Jackie, a volunteer who forms a connection with a death row inmate. The production begins previews March 19 and opens in April.
Cynthia Erivo & Lena Waithe — Cats: The Jellicle Ball
While not starring onstage in New York this season, Erivo is shaping Broadway from behind the curtain alongside her partner, Lena Waithe, as a producer on Cats: The Jellicle Ball. And while she isn’t currently performing in NYC, Cynthia is commanding international stages, taking over London in Dracula. Whether in front of the spotlight or steering the vision behind it, Cynthia’s presence in the theater remains undeniable.