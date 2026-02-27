National Strawberry Day: 5 Beauty Finds To Shop For Healthy Skin
Nourish & Protect: 5 Beauty Products To Shop In Honor of National Strawberry Day
- Strawberries are rich in AHAs, salicylic acid, and vitamin C, offering anti-aging and brightening properties.
- Strawberry extracts can provide photo-protection and neutralize free radicals that cause UV damage.
- Strawberry-based cleansers, serums, and body butters can elevate your skincare routine with radiant, smooth results.
As February rolls in, thoughts of heart-shaped mementos and ways to celebrate Black History Month are top of mind. It’s a time for the lovers to do what they do best and for the Black community to bask in our excellence. The month also ushers in National Strawberry Day (Feb. 27), a celebration of a fruit packed with beauty and health benefits—making it the perfect excuse to refresh your diet and your skincare routine.
Chances are, if you read the label of your brightening cleanser or body butter, you’ll likely find strawberry seeds or the seed oil on the ingredient list. Not only is the fruit fragrant, but it’s rich in alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), salicylic acid, and vitamins, including vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that offers everything from anti-aging to brightening benefits.
Studies also show that strawberries can help maximize sun protection. While the fruit compounds are no alternative for sunscreen, the use of strawberry extract can offer photo-protection and neutralize free radicals that cause UV damage. Not to mention, various board-certified dermatologists praise vitamin C for its endless benefits.
Interested in adding a few strawberry-based beauty products to your routine? We’ve got you covered! In honor of National Strawberry Day, we’ve compiled six beauty products for you to shop. Ranging from face washes to lip masks, these essentials will elevate your beauty game. Happy Shopping!
All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
This three-in-one offering works as a cleanser, makeup remover, and mask formulated to gently exfoliate and nourish skin with every use. Featuring coconut oil, strawberry seed oil, and lycopene, this find gently removes impurities, firms, and gives skin a radiant glow.Shop Now
2. Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
No matter where you stand on the AHA vs. BHA debate for acne, we can all agree that gentle products should be the standard. This is where Glow Recipe’s BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum shines. It’s made with a special blend of 10% clarity acid complex, hyaluronic acid, and strawberry. The trio works to clear breakouts and even skin tone, while boosting the skin with long-lasting moisture.
3. The Body Shop Strawberry Body Butter
You can never go wrong by adding a body butter into your rotation. This Body Shop find is handcrafted with Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua, and strawberry seed oil, offering a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula. With each use, this number softens, nourishes, and gives skin a luminous appearance, while leaving behind a fresh fruity scent.
4. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – Intense Hydration Lip Treatment with Vitamin C
If lip balm is not cutting it, consider adding a lip treatment to your routine. This overnight lip sleeping mask from Laneige sets the tone for moisturized lips throughout the day. Boasting a trio of berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, and shea butter, this mask nourishes lips while you snooze to leave you with smooth and supple lips in the morning.Shop Now
5. fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash
Exfoliation is an absolute must for your skincare routine. It helps remove dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities, maximizing the absorption of your products. However, some exfoliators can be counterproductive. The fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash is quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to its gentle formula. Featuring fruit extracts and white sugar crystals, this offering cleanses without stripping skin and smooths and softens your canvas.