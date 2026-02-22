Subscribe
Internet Aunties Activate: Keke Palmer Celebrates Leo Turning 3

Internet Aunties & Uncles Activate: Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Son Leo Turning 3

Hey, Keke, can we get an invite next year?

Published on February 22, 2026

Internet Aunties Activate: Keke Palmer Celebrates Leo Turning 3
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Internet aunties and uncles, it’s time to activate. Keke Palmer just held the most adorable birthday party for her son Leo, and she’s sharing all of the sweet details online with us.

The multi-hyphenate star dropped a 20-photo Instagram carousel from her son Leodis — Leo for short — third birthday celebration, and the pictures gave us all the feels. In her caption, Keke shared that her baby turns three this month and reflected on how grateful she is for her community.

Keke Palmer’s Son Leo Turns 3 — Inside His Adorable Birthday Party

Leo, whom she shares with Darius Jackson, was surrounded by family and friends for a Paw Patrol–themed bash. We’re talking life-size characters, race cars everywhere, and a candy cart stacked with every sweet treat you could imagine. There were kid-friendly stations for decorating cookies, a bounce house moment, and enough activities to keep the toddlers (and grown folks) busy.

The cake was a tiered masterpiece with racecar designs and checkered flags. There were even tiny cars zooming around the track. It was giving mini Daytona 500 — toddler edition. 

Of course, Keke did not come to play when it came to coordinating looks. The fashion girl kept it classic in a fitted red long-sleeve top, relaxed mom jeans, and a black belt. Her signature dark pixie cut styled to perfection. Leo matched the vibe in a red-and-white flannel layered over a crisp white shirt with cuffed jeans. Mommy-and-me – made fly.

Other photos showed Keke dancing with friends, laughing in the sunshine, and climbing into what looked like a giant checkered bounce house with her birthday boy. Raven-Symoné was also in the mix. The Cosby Show child star got her face painted, fully in auntie mode.

Keke has always been open about how motherhood shifted her perspective. While speaking with Good Morning America about her Fabletics collection, she shared that her relationship with time has changed. “These days, it’s all about what brings me joy,” she said. “First and foremost is my son and all the time I get to spend with him and pour into him.”

One thing is clear: Keke does not play about her son. Neither does her family and friends.

Hey, Keke, can we get an invite next year?

