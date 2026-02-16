Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Everyone Wore The Same MAFO Dress To This NYFW Brunch

Everyone Wore The Same Dress To This NYFW Brunch — Here’s Why

What began as a dress code became a celebration of community, inspiration, and meaning woven into Kibonen’s MAFO dress.

Published on February 16, 2026

  • Kibonen invited 20 women to wear the same MAFO dress, embracing unity and collaboration.
  • The dress empowers women of all sizes and styles, reflecting Kibonen's mission to connect and empower.
  • Proceeds from the MAFO dress support Mothers to Daughters, a mentorship program for female entrepreneurs.
KIBONEN NYFW Influencer Brunch
Source: Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN / Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN

Imagine walking into an event and seeing someone wearing your outfit. Then think about it not just being someone – but everyone.

For me, that’s usually a fashion nightmare. Because style is identity. It’s how I introduce myself before I even open my mouth. It reflects who I am. So the idea of someone else wearing exactly what I’m wearing? That usually makes me cringe. I don’t love comparison, and I definitely don’t love blending in.

This New York Fashion Week (NYFW), one designer challenged these notions for me. Her name is Kibonen.

To kick off NYFW, she invited about 20 other women and me to Zoi Mediterranean in Manhattan for brunch. Before the hustle and bustle of fashion’s busiest season, it was a chance to breathe, to take a moment. It was also an opportunity to meet the Cameroonian designer herself.

There was one catch. We all had to wear the same dress, the MAFO dress.

Kibonen’s NYFW Brunch: The Assignment Was The MAFO Dress

KIBONEN NYFW Influencer Brunch
Source: Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN / Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN

From the moment I stepped into the dimly lit, golden-amber Mediterranean restaurant for brunch, I could feel Kibonen’s vision. Everyone followed the assignment. I was greeted by the designer herself and a room full of women who looked like me.

The dress is a mix of pink-purple and teal green. A thick knit that hugs the body, covered in a print that has meaning. Each symbol woven into the fabric represents something different and special. The knit is luxe and substantial, perfect for fall and winter in New York.

And the dress made everyone look good. I saw it in real time. Whether you were tall, petite, plus size, or straight size, it didn’t matter. It worked.

I wore a size large, but I could’ve sized down for the extra-snug fit I usually prefer in my sweater dresses.

KIBONEN NYFW Influencer Brunch
Source: Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN / Cool People Everywhere/KIBONEN

Attendees made the dress their own. Some layered brooches and pins across the chest. Others added belts, cropped jackets, even corsets. There were berets, bold earrings, and boots in every shade. I kept mine clean. Let the dress do the talking.

Beyond the Dress: Kibonen’s Purpose At NYFW

In between mimosas, espressos, and a delicious tasting menu, Kibonen shared the meaning behind the pre-NYFW brunch and the attire. She wanted to connect people.

“The very first MAFO luncheon wasn’t planned as a movement,” she told us. “It started as a moment of gratitude for the women who supported my work and the journey. I wanted to create a space where women could show up as themselves, wearing the same piece, and focus on conversation instead of competition.”

And the impact goes even further.

Proceeds from the MAFO dress support Mothers to Daughters, an international mentorship program working to launch and grow 100,000 women entrepreneurs by 2035. The same night as our brunch, the organization hosted its first annual Legacy Walk, showing the connection between learning from women, celebrating women, and raising the next generation.

Clothing can do more than make you look good. It can connect women across industries, across generations, across experiences. I love pieces that bring people together and look good on everyone, no matter your body shape, skin tone, or how you style it. Looking great is always the goal. What I love even more, though, is fashion that carries meaning and gives back.

That’s the kind of fashion I experienced this NYFW thanks to Kibonen and her MAFO dress. Style with substance. Beauty with impact.

The MAFO dress is available online, along with other pieces from Kibonen’s collection.

