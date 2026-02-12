Public School Returns To NYFW With One Of The Coolest Menswear Shows We’ve Seen In A Long Time

Source: Getty

Public School had one of the coolest menswear runway shows I’ve seen in a long time. Everything felt on trend but still luxe. The collection was wearable, visually interesting, and full of layers, texture, and cohesive thought. No wonder the brand’s return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) was so anticipated.

After years away from the official calendar, the New York label is officially back.

On February 11, Public School presented its Fall/Winter 2026 collection at NYFW with a runway show dripping in celebrity style and anticipation. The presentation marked a major moment for the brand and its return as one of the defining luxury streetwear labels in American fashion. The fashion industry can be brutal — full of one-hit wonders and brands that are here today and gone by the next trend cycle. So seeing Public School back and strong was everything.

And of course, the fashion did not disappoint.

And for those unfamiliar with the label, we’ll get into the background shortly. But first, let’s get into the clothes. The 32-look runway was fresh. It was exactly what we expected from the label as it reintroduces itself to the NYFW calendar and reminds fashion lovers of its lasting place in luxury streetwear.

Public School: NYFW Fall/Winter 2026 collection

Source:

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Leather was everywhere this season, setting the tone from the start. Navy leather pants were styled with ribbed knits, and black leather gloves showed up in look after look. One standout moment was a rich brown leather set featuring a textured bomber and matching pants, alongside leather shorts layered under oversized tailoring.

Public School’s outerwear also caught our attention. Long camel overcoats brought sharp double-breasted drama, while oversized charcoal suits leaned into elongated proportions. Dramatic black wool coats were thrown over shorts and crisp shirting, and voluminous parkas were layered over tailored denim sets. The tailoring felt relaxed and slouchy in the best way, giving the looks a cool, effortless attitude.

The classic Public School bomber jacket made a strong return, too. A bright red bomber popped against sharp black tailoring, while a chocolate brown leather version with a fur collar added warmth and texture. Sporty outerwear paired with ties and dress shirts reminded us why the brand does the tailored-meets-athletic mix so well.

The palette stayed true to the grittiness of NYC. There were a few pops of color here and there in between fits in black, charcoal, navy, camel, and chocolate brown.

And Who (Or What) Is Public School?

Public School launched in 2008, well before streetwear truly dominated luxury runways. The brand was the creative vision of Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow.

Maxwell later made history as one of the few Black designers to win both the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year.

His wins didn’t just spotlight his talent. They also helped open doors for new generations of diverse designers.

By the early 2010s, Public School’s influence and celebrity had grown, and the brand had secured its place as one of the most influential American labels of the decade.

The label blurred the lines between tailoring and streetwear, sportswear and luxury, and culture and high fashion. The duo later served as creative directors of DKNY and collaborated with major brands including Nike and New Balance.

And now the brand is back in the spotlight. Its Fall/Winter 2026 runway has everyone talking, and we can’t wait to see what’s next from this exciting label.