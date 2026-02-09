How Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Fashion Told A Cultural Story

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show delivered on every level. The performance was electric, immersive, and unapologetically cultural, grounding its spectacle in a powerful tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage and America through fashion.

Bad Bunny Paid homage to his Puerto Rican roots and family.

Opening the 13-minute set, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, launched into “Titi Me Preguntó” as he stepped onto the field wearing a crisp white jersey, tailored slacks, and laid-back sneakers. According to Vogue, the look struck a balance between ease and intention. Designed by Zara and worn throughout the show, the jersey became a central visual statement. The outfit featured a collared shirt, tie, and a sport-inspired jersey emblazoned with “Ocasio—Bad Bunny’s last name– along with the number 64 on the front and back.

Source: Kindell Buchanan – PA Images / Getty

Fans were quick to speculate about the significance of the number. Some believe 1964 marks the birth year of his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, while a report from Complex suggests it honors his late uncle, a football player who wore the same number.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The rest of the ensemble—white chinos and the artist’s “BadBo 1.0” sneakers, created in collaboration with Adidas—was intentionally understated, steering clear of team affiliations, but elevated the look perfectly. Later in the show, Bad Bunny kept the white theme going strong, layering a gleaming white double-breasted blazer over his jersey during a playful wedding-themed segment featuring Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The white Super Bowl LX outfit marked a historical moment for Zara, a Spain-based fashion retailer.

As the first halftime headliner to perform entirely in Spanish, Bad Bunny’s partnership with Zara—a Spain-based brand—felt both unexpected and deeply symbolic. The moment marked Zara’s first time outfitting a performer on such a massive scale.

“It was an amazing show,” the brand gushed in a statement, according to Vogue. “Benito put on a memorable performance. What a great outfit.”



Fans also think it was a cultural and societal homage to Puerto Rico and America.

Beyond fashion, the all-white styling carried layered meaning. Many fans pointed out that the color palette extended far beyond aesthetics, touching on Puerto Rican cultural traditions and broader social commentary. Some interpreted Bad Bunny’s white gloves in particular as a response to the anti-immigrant and anti-civil rights rhetoric circulating in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

One Spanish-speaking fan wrote that “in a world where hate is fashionable,” Bad Bunny answered with “white gloves”—a symbol of care and service meant to convey “love and unity” and the message that “We are all America.”

The gloves were styled alongside other luxury accents, including a Royal Oak timepiece by Audemars Piguet, Vogue noted. The 37mm watch boasted an 18-karat yellow gold case and a malachite stone dial. Some viewers read the choice of white as a quiet cultural rebuttal to the Republican “White American Dream” narrative that has grown more pronounced over the last year under the current administration.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

White also holds deep cultural resonance in Puerto Rico. According to national sources, the Puerto Rican flag’s white stripes symbolize individual liberty and human rights, while the white star represents the island itself. In Santería (Lucumí), all-white clothing signifies spiritual purity, renewal, and devotion, particularly for those entering the priesthood, who are required to wear white for an entire year. Across Afro-Puerto Rican traditions, white is viewed as a form of protection, reflecting negative energy while welcoming peace and blessings. Traditional Bomba dance attire further reinforces this symbolism, with dancers dressed predominantly in white.

Bad Bunny’s performance upset President Trump, but who cares.

Bad Bunny’s unapologetic celebration of culture on one of America’s biggest stages did not go unnoticed—or unchallenged. The performance reportedly upset former President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the Grammy-winner’s Halftime Show performance.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote. He continued, taking aim at the Spanish-language performance: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” He added: “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.”

But backlash is often the cost of boldness. When you’re making history and standing firmly in your identity, resistance comes with the territory. Bad Bunny did exactly that—and then some. Super Bowl LX was unforgettable, and his halftime show was a moment of pride, culture, and defiance that resonated far beyond the field. We loved every minute of it!

DON’T MISS…

Bad Bunny Was Right—We Danced During His Entire Super Bowl LX Performance

Bad Bunny Isn’t Waiting Until The Super Bowl To Show Off His Swag, Rocks Cartier & Bottega Veneta During A Press Stop