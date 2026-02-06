Subscribe
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Press Look Is Going Viral

Bad Bunny Isn’t Waiting Until The Super Bowl To Show Off His Swag, Rocks Cartier & Bottega Veneta During A Press Stop

The halftime headliner is already serving style and swag.

Published on February 5, 2026

Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Bad Bunny hasn’t even stepped onto the Super Bowl 2026 halftime stage but he’s already giving main character energy.

Ever since he was announced as this year’s halftime performer, the internet has been in shambles. Fans have been counting down, social media has been buzzing nonstop, Google searches for learning Spanish have increased, and even related political commentary has heightened. Bad Bunny is at the center of it all and is now stepping into what may easily be one of the biggest U.S. performances of his career.

And if this week is any preview of what’s coming, we already know his halftime fits are about to be fly.

Bad Bunny arrived at the Apple Music Super Bowl press conference and reminded everyone that his style is just as strong as his music. The confidence, the attitude, the luxury — we are here for it all.

Bad Bunny’s Cartier Crash Watch Is The Ultimate Grown-Man Timepiece

Greeting the press, he stepped out in a gray monochromatic look. He wore a Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 look layered under a dramatic oversized gray fur coat. Underneath, he kept the palette consistent with a gray pinstripe suit, crisp shirt and tie, and wide-leg trousers that pooled perfectly over chunky sneakers. He finished the look with a gray beanie and oversized sunglasses.

And then there was the watch.

The Puerto Rican singer rocked a Cartier Crash watch in platinum and 18k white gold. It’s the kind of arm piece watch lovers instantly recognize. Sculptural, rare, and unmistakable, it was the perfect finishing touch for his press look.

Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Bad Bunny Is Excited, Shares That Getting Ready Is ‘A Lot’

The global superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared that he’s excited for his upcoming Super Bowl performance. Bad Bunny admitted there’s been sleepless nights.

“I feel more excited about all of the people than thinking about me. My family and all my friends,” he added.

Between the music, the fashion, and the energy he brings everywhere he goes, Bad Bunny has already set the tone for the Super Bowl. And we will absolutely be watching to see what he pulls out next.

