Athletes

Notable Famous Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

Notable Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

From pioneers to modern stars shaping fashion and activism, check out the women athletes who land on your favorite magazine covers.

Published on January 21, 2026

2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

When women athletes land on the covers of VogueTimeEssence, and other major publications, it’s never just about the photo. It’s about power, presence, and visibility. For Black women athletes, especially, these covers mark long-overdue recognition of excellence that extends far beyond the field, court, or track. From pioneers who shattered barriers to modern stars shaping fashion and activism, check out the women who redefine what athletic influence looks like inside.

Here’s a list of notable athletes who are making sure the next generation is seen and represented:

SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena-Williams-notable-women-athletes-cover-stars
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Williams remains the gold standard. Her historic Vogue covers, including her 2018 solo moment, positioned her not just as a tennis legend but as a global cultural force. Essence and Time have also spotlighted Serena’s legacy, entrepreneurship, and unapologetic Black womanhood.

NAOMI OSAKA

Naomi-Osaka-notable-women-athletes-cover-stars
Source: Joshua Kissi/InStyle / Joshua Kissi/InStyle

Osaka has similarly bridged sport and style, appearing on Vogue covers worldwide while using her platform to advocate for mental health and social justice. Her fashion-forward presence reflects a new era of athlete visibility.

COCO GAUFF

CoCo-Gauff-notable-women-athletes-cover-stars
Source: Jon Buckle – PA Images / Getty

Gauff, a rising tennis phenom, made headlines with her Vogue cover photographed by Annie Leibovitz, signaling her arrival as both a sports and style star. Her confidence, youth, and purpose-driven voice continue to resonate across generations.

SIMONE BILES

Simone-biles-notable-women-athletes-cover-stars
Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

Biles has graced the cover of Vogue and appeared on Time’s list of the world’s most influential people. Her covers highlight resilience, honesty, and redefining greatness on her own terms.

A’JA WILSON

A'ja-wilson-notable-women-athletes-cover-stars
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

A’ja Wilson, WNBA MVP and champion, earned her place on Time’s Women of the Year cover, celebrating her leadership and advocacy for equity in women’s sports.

ANGEL REESE

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Reese represents the new guard. Her appearance on Vogue alongside Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas marked a cultural shift toward embracing college athletes as fashion and media powerhouses.

FLORENCE GRIFFITH JOYNER

1988 Summer Olympics - Games of the XXIV Olympiad
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Looking back, Joyner remains a timeless icon. Her appearances in Jet, Time and Sports Illustrated helped cement her legacy as a style and speed trailblazer, continuing to inspire generations.

ALTHEA GIBSON

American Tennis Player Althea Gibson
Source: Express / Getty

Gibson, the first Black woman to win Grand Slam titles, was featured on the cover of Time and Sports Illustrated, opening doors in tennis and beyond.

SIMONE MANUEL

Toyota U.S. Open - Day 4
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Manuel, an Olympic swimmer and history-maker, has appeared in Time and Essence, spotlighting Black excellence in a sport where representation has long been scarce.

ILONA MAHER

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Rounding out the list is Maher, rugby star and viral sensation, whose growing media presence reflects a broader celebration of strength, body confidence, and women in contact sports. She has graced the cover of People magazine.

Together, these famous women athletes prove that athletic greatness and cultural influence go hand in hand. When they grace magazine covers, they are being celebrated exactly as they are.

