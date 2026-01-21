Letter From The Editor: Kysre Gondrezick's HelloBeautiful Cover
Letter From The Editor: Kysre Gondrezick Brings Her A-Game To Her HB Cover Shoot
In a loft above the NYC streets on a grey weekday, the team assembles for our last shoot of the year. Basketball star, model and rising fashion queen Kysre Gondrezick is stretched across a white couch in a black dress and coat by Leo Season with her Louboutins resting on the coffee table. Her beauty is striking as she poses between camera flicks and affirmations from the staff of onlookers. It’s an intentional departure from more risqué looks a la Playboy.
Stylist Jason Rembert is glancing at the door awaiting the final look, which is being messengered over in real time. An assistant is rearranging the clothing rack of furs, designer shoes and accessories. Kysre takes a break to change into the next furry look, an electric blue blazer with oversized buttons and asymmetrical skirt that shows off her long stems. It’s effortless for the 5’9″ shooting guard.
In our cover story, the skilled athlete opens up about being drafted in the first round while immersed in grief surrounding the passing of her late father, who played in the NBA, being born into a basketball loving family and remaining true to the game. And becoming the queen in the court of public appeal.
The final look has arrived – a black peplum blazer with bedazzled fasteners by Alexandre Vauthier and pencil skirt. It screams boss babe. With not a hair out of place on her honey blonde buss down, she gazes out the window in a poetic shot that captures the overcast city behind her. The type of portrait that steals eyes on your living room wall. We chat for a minute over a game of “Reel Quick,” before “That’s a wrap” escapes my lips. Slam dunk.
