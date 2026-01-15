Meet Zinzi Coogler – The Woman Behind ‘Sinners’ Everyone’s Talking About

Zinzi Coogler has been a creative force behind films like 'Creed', 'Black Panther', and 'Sinners' before stepping into a credited leadership role.

Zinzi's contributions to 'Sinners' are now being publicly recognized, as the film continues to garner awards and acclaim.

Zinzi's perspective on storytelling focuses on representing underrepresented communities with complexity, vibrancy, and joy.

With the recent Golden Globes wins and continued praise for Sinners – from its performances to its cinematography and even its fashion – the spotlight is firmly back on one of the most talked-about films of the season. The Mississippi-set historical vampire musical took home Golden Globe wins – even though some fans think the movie was snubbed in some categories.

And when a film starts stacking wins like this, it naturally makes us want to know more about the people who made it possible. Especially when the people include Black women.

Meet Zinzi Coogler: The Woman Behind ‘Sinners’ & So Much More

While Sinners marks her first official lead producer credit, Zinzi Coogler has been a creative force behind the scenes for years. She has worked closely on films including Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Zinzi was/is that girl – shaping story, character, and emotional depth long before stepping into a credited leadership role.

With Sinners, her contributions are now being recognized publicly. Zinzi is getting her flowers.

Zinzi’s intense presence comes through immediately in her Marie Claire editorial. The industry influencer is photographed in rich, neutral tones that feel both classic and commanding. In one standout look, she wears a belted brown leather trench layered over a matching top, hands tucked into her pockets as she stands confidently in a candlelit room.

The silhouette is structured but relaxed. Her hair is worn long in soft, polished waves, paired with warm-toned makeup and gold hoop earrings.

In another image, Zinzi wears a crisp white blouse styled with high-waisted black trousers and a camel-toned blazer. The look is clean, elevated, and boss-like.

Why Zinzi Coogler’s Name Is Being Said Out Loud Now

In a rare solo interview, Zinzi speaks candidly about what that visibility feels like. “I was in the trenches for real; and responsible for it, like legally. I had to sign papers,” she told Marie Claire.

Asked about her role on the film, Zinzi has no problem, shouting out her teammates, collaboration, and others behind the scenes. Reflecting on how she came into filmmaking, she shared, “I got film school the other way,” describing years of hands-on work, observation, and creative partnership.

Further, her perspective on storytelling remains focused on the culture. “We find ourselves leaning into stories about communities that are, I guess you could say, underrepresented, but in a way that shows that complexity and vibrancy and joy in life,” she told press.

As Sinners continues its awards run, Zinzi Coogler’s name is finally being said – and that matters. We are always here for Black women doing their thing, doing the work, and getting the recognition they deserve.

Right now, it’s Zinzi’s time.