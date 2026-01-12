Subscribe
Pop Culture

Wunmi Mosaku Debuts Baby Bump At 2026 Golden Globes

Congrats! ‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Debuts Baby Bump On Golden Globes Red Carpet

'Sinners' actress Wunmi Mosaku announced her pregnancy on the 2026 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Published on January 11, 2026

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/2026GG / Getty

‘Sinners’ star Wunmi Mosaku is pregnant. The darling actress debuted her baby bump on a ethereal yellow gown by Matthew Reisman on the 2026 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Mosaku, who was the heart and soul of ‘Sinners’ glowed as she cradled the life growing inside of her, giving us a Beyonce a la the 2011 VMAs.

‘Sinners’ is a top film this award season is nominated for seven Golden Globes, including “Drama Motion Picture, Director of a Motion Picture, Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Original Score, Screenplay of a Motion Picture, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

MUST SEE: ‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Is Resting Between The Past And Present

Wunmi keeps her private life, very private. According to several reports, her husband is an American man who works in entertainment. In an interview with Schon Magazine, she revealed she moved to the US for her relationship and it was instrumental for her career. “I mean, it’s the best thing that ever happened,” Wunm said. “But I know I wouldn’t have gone on that date. My whole life would have been totally different. And I don’t even know if I’d have been an actor. I think I would have gone to Manchester University and done something else. I’m sure of that.”

Wunmi isn’t the only ‘Sinner’s’ star expecting, she joins her her co-star Hailee Steinfeld in the soon-to-be mother’s club.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Hailee, and the rest of the stars of the critically-acclaimed film were also on the carpet. Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton and Michael B. Jordan were in attendance.

Source: Getty

Congrats to Wunmi and Hailee.

