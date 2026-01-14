Subscribe
NeNe Leakes Is Back On Bravo And Fans Are Talking

After years away, NeNe steps back into the Bravo spotlight with the Ultimate Road Trip.

Published on January 14, 2026

Celebrity Sightings In New York - January 10, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

It looks like longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who’ve been manifesting a NeNe Leakes return to Bravo might finally be getting their wish. And while it’s not a full-time return just yet, it’s enough to get fans talking.

According to a report from TMZ on January 13, the Atlanta glam-ma is set to make her return to Bravo via The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip. The reports come after months of rumors, blog chatter, and “negotiations.”

No, she won’t be a main character, but she’s expected to have a “notable presence” when the cast rolls through Atlanta—aka her city. We’ll take it.


The series was first announced by Andy Cohen during BravoCon 2025. It is part of a bigger celebration marking 20 years of the Real Housewives universe. The concept already has us talking—iconic Housewives hitting the road and stopping in major cities. When Andy teased it, he promised audiences the show would “rock your world.”


NeNe Leakes’ Return To Bravo Is Major – And Here’s Why

NeNe’s return—if reports are accurate—is major. NeNe’s relationship with Bravo hasn’t exactly been smooth. She exited the network in 2020 after a very public fallout that included legal action in 2022. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she told press at the time. She continued, “there’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides.”

Since then, she’s softened her tone about the network, never fully closing the door on a return.

We’re here for the reality TV starlet coming back on her own terms because she is the blueprint.

Her command of the camera, the one-liners, the clapbacks—legendary. Whether this is a cameo or a soft launch, we already know the Atlanta stop will be must-see TV.

No official word yet from NeNe or Bravo, but we’ll be watching.




