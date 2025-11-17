Shade Sisterhood And Style: 10 Top BravoCon 2025 Moments

Source: Bravocon 2025

The Bravoverse invaded Las Vegas once again for BravoCon 2025. Black Bravolebrities showed up full of the feistiness and vulnerability that made us fall in love with them from red carpets and panel stages.

Nothing was off limits during the conversations where the reality stars came face-to-face with the fans who made them household names. They discussed fashion, family planning, and their reasons for showing up and showing out in front of the world week after week.



BravoCon has gotten bigger than ever. It now includes award shows, podcast tapings, behind-the-scenes content sessions, and other huge activations. We couldn’t get enough of watching the OGs and newbies mixing it up.

Danielle Canada, Managing Editor at Bossip, was on the scene at Bravocon and hosted a panel with the cast from Married To Medicine.

Revisit some of our favorite moments from the desert shade fest below.

The Return Of Karen Huger

Huger was met with love and grace upon her return to the Bravoverse. She served her time for a DUI and was released from custody earlier this year. The Real Housewives of Potomac trailer was framed as Gizelle Bryant penning a letter to her incarcerated friend. Huger’s return to Bravo was highly anticipated.

The housewife formerly known as Potomac’s Grande Dame rocked a shimmery gold suit for the occasion. She looked happy and healthy.

Chanel Ayan Nailing Red Carpet Switch Ups

One thing about Black women – we’re going to switch up our hair. Chanel Ayan crushed the red carpet interviews in a series of flawless wigs. The lengths and textures of the wigs changed, but the slay was consistent. She came prepared to serve the gworls!

The Real Housewives of Dubai might be on pause, but Ayan is still very much plugged in to the Bravoverse. It was great to see her zany energy in a different setting.

Dr. Simone Thanking The Cast For Saving Her Marriage

Some say reality television ruins marriages, but Dr. Simone shared that her Married To Medicine castmates saved her. She said that their intervention following the season five reunion held her union together. Cast members called out the “stubborn” behavior of Dr. Simone and her spouse.

“All of the couples on my show rallied for my marriage,” she said. “We would not still be married if it were not for that reunion.”

Wendy Osefo Paying Ashley Darby Dust

Wendy Osefo and her four degrees have been the talk of the internet recently. She and her husband were arrested after they were accused of committing insurance fraud. This challenged their pristine image.

Ashley Darby joked about it during one of her singing performances, and Osefo did not take kindly to it. She paid Ashley dust during The Real Housewives of Potomac panel. When a fan asked her to respond to Darby’s actions Osefo said “We will save it for the reunion.”

Darby gave an apology to Wendy while turned to the audience after trying to talk to her backstage. Stacy Rusch clocked in and encouraged Darby to talk TO Osefo. “She’s right there,” said Rusch, proving why fans love her.

Osefo was NOT interested in hearing Darby out and dismissed her efforts on the spot.

Porsha Williams Putting That Ish On And Putting Her Heart On The Line

Porsha “Thicker Than A Snicker” Williams put her fellow Bravo stars to shame in a series of dresses that showed off her stunning curves. She rocked an orange mini dress and a serious silver sparkling gown to several events. Then she popped out in a snakeprint number with deep cutouts.

Heads were turning at her undeniable beauty.

She revealed that she is turning two heads on the regular as she is trying to date a bit slower. Williams is currently dating a man and a woman. Her sister Lauren Williams is helping her take a different approach than her previous whirlwind romances.

“She is coaching me to take my time and not just get to know the person, but get to know what I want from the person,” Porsha said during a panel. “I’m trying to hold back on loving so fast.”

Saying no to lovebombing and yes to fashion? We like it.

Dr. Jackie Bonding With Quad Over Her IVF Journey

In between the jab-throwing and pocket-watching Married To Medicine touches on the medical issues that are deeply important to Black women. Danielle “Dani” Canada moderated a panel where she asked about Dr. Jackie’s experience caring for Quad Webb. “This journey has been a little different for me because I don’t oftentimes take care of my sisters,” said Dr. Jackie.

“Going through this journey, having been there myself, has been even hard because it’s like reliving,” she said before pausing. “It’s like reliving the whole infertility journey.” The two embraced sweetly, showcasing their closeness. “When I couldn’t give a good news, I felt heartbroken,” she continued. “Because I saw myself in Quad.”

Webb, always the jokester, acknowledged that her friend had been all up in her business before sharing why she chose to share her journey. Webb wanted women outside of her friend to see themselves in her struggle.

“What women would normally do behind closed doors and in private, I decided to share with you all,” said Webb. “It took a lot of bravery, it took a lot of courage, and I just hope that there’s someone that will be inspired by my story.”

Guerdy Continuing To Stand On Business With Julia

Guerdy Abraira demanded that Julia Lemigova address the details of their season seven feud during The Real Housewives of Miami. Lemigova tried to breeze past the text exchange that started a fight that ended with Guerdy taking a glass of water to the face.

Abraira refused to accept a blanket apology for that. Sitting pretty in her yellow gown, she didn’t back down. She wanted clarity. We don’t blame her one bit.

When Sheree Kept It Real About Her Coins

Sheree “Who Gon Check me Boo” Whitfield was honest about her choice to decline to film Real House Wives of Atlanta this season during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“They asked me like this to come back in a capacity this season,” she revealed. She claimed she opted out because the math was not mathing. “ Money talks, and it wasn’t speaking loudly enough,” she continued. “Sometimes you gotta know your worth. You gotta be able to walk away.”

Shamea Morton Celebrating Kelli Ferrell

Shamea Morton kept it real about her friendship devolving with Porsha Williams during a BravoCon panel. “I left like a lost a friend,” she admitted.

She celebrated Kelli Ferrell who was at her side. Ferrell, a newcomer this season, has been riding for Morton. She has supported her consistently on camera and outside of filming.

“This friendship with Kelly was exactly what I needed for season 16,” said Morton. “I felt like I lost a friend, but I gained one, too, and she was my biggest blessing.”

Cynthia Bailey Reminding Us Face Cards Don’t Expire

Cynthia Bailey addressed the beauty of the intergenerational friendships on housewives franchises. “When you look back on The Glory Days of the Housewives, particularly Atlanta, it wasn’t about who was young and who was old, you know? We were all different ages, and we were all celebrated as such,” she said. “We were all different ages, and we all still had a good time, and it was still a sisterhood regardless of age.”

Bailey’s beauty and poise underscored her message. Her hair and makeup were completely on point for the moment, proving style – a crucial component for a peach holder – has no age.

She and her lethal face card were absolutely right. Later she doubled down by sharing a stage with NextGen NYC star Riley Burruss.