Tessa Thompson’s Incredible Style Moments Over The Years

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Tessa Thompson has long been one of Hollywood’s most fearless fashion risk-takers. Whether she’s commanding the red carpet in avant-garde couture or redefining street style with unexpected silhouettes, the actress consistently uses fashion as a form of self-expression. Never confined to trends, Tessa, now 42, gravitates toward bold designers, sculptural tailoring, and gender-fluid styling that challenge traditional red-carpet norms. From major award shows to press tours and fashion weeks around the world, her style evolution tells a story of confidence, creativity, and cultural impact.

While speaking to Essence in 2020 about her style philosophy, Thompson said she believes there are “no rules in terms of dressing.”

She continued, “The seasons don’t dictate that you have to wear a coat. When I was growing up in high school, it was not uncommon for people to wear a pair of cutoff shorts and Ugg boots. Nothing made sense in relation to each other. If I can, I spend most of the year in New York because I love the way the seasons change. You get to really pull out a heavy coat and layer. I love that, particularly now that I’ve gotten more sensible about what I wear.”

For Tessa, “bold, fun, and interesting” are requirements when searching for clothing that lights up her wardrobe. She also loves working with young Black designers who are pushing boundaries in their field.

“We have so much fun together,” she gushed.

Here’s a look back at 10 of Tessa Thompson’s most unforgettable fashion moments over the years.

1. Futuristic Glam at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

In 2022, Tessa stunned on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a dramatic Elie Saab haute couture gown that felt both timeless and sci-fi inspired. The ruby-red silk piece wrapped around her body like art, complete with a hood and sweeping train that shifted with every step, a bold choice that matched her fearless fashion persona. She paired the dramatic look with tights, pumps, a box clutch, and lipstick, styled courtesy of celebrity fashion architects Wayman and Micah.