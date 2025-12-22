Gift Guide: Gift Ideas For The Guy In Your Life

Bask & Lather beard balm helps grow hair and confidence

Armani cologne leaves a lasting impression with its warm, spicy scent

Sprayground backpacks are fashionable, functional, and durable

Source: Gifts For Him

It’s the most wonderful time of year. The holidays are the perfect time to show your appreciation and flex your gift-giving skills; or maybe you need a little help with some gift ideas for the guy who has everything. We have your back. Keep scrolling for some hot gifts he’ll appreciate all-year ’round.

Bask & Lather Beard Balm

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

This year, Bask & Lather stood out as a Black-owned haircare brand for its budget-friendly prices, business model and proven results. Customers rave about the products that they say have helped grow back their hair and confidence. And we agree. As winners of one of our 2025 Melanin Beauty Awards, we recognize this brand’s value and the ho the founder is changing lives one scalp at a time. The guy in your life will appreciate Bask & Lather’s nourishing beard collection.

Armani Stronger With You

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Scents make the perfect gift because they leave a lasting impression long after the holidays. Armani Stronger With You Intense is a head-turning fragrance with lasting power. This warm and spicy cologne has an addictive fougere amber-woody scent.

Sprayground Daydream Backpack

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Yes, you can buy swag. Sprayground backpacks are the ultimate swaggy accessory. With so many designs, you can’t go wrong with any bag you choose. Made out of faux leather, the bags are durable and weather resistant. With fashionable designs and functionality, they all have separate velour laptop compartment and mesh organizer pockets, you’ll get your monies worth out this essential.

Ralph Lauren Quarter Zip

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Quarter Zips had the best year ever. The stylish top took over social media thanks to an influencer by the name of Jason Gyamfi, who started the trend with his shareable Tik Tok videos paired with a Matcha on the side. This Ralph Lauren Quarter Zip is luxurious and sophisticated, perfect for the fashionable and social media savvy guy.

The RED Pro X-King

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

This professional-grade cordless clippers are powerful. Achieve the sharpest cut at home with the diamond-like carbon-coated blade and strong vector motor. And no worries about tripping over a cord, the USB-C charging cradle and boasting up to 240 minutes of battery life.

Tile by Life360 Slim Wallet Finder

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

The Tile by Life360 Slim wallet finder should be a requirement for all men. This slim accessory fits in most wallets and operates using bluetooth to connect to your phone for finding your wallet with ease.