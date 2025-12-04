Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Must-See Looks From Chuks Collins’ Spring/Summer 2026 Show

All The Pieces I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Chuks Collins’ Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

From sculpted gowns to the must-have Eden Bag, Chuks Collins delivered a Spring/Summer 2026 collection we love.

Published on December 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Chuks Collins

A fun night out in New York is always a win, but when you add fashion, style, and glamour into the mix, it becomes a whole moment. That’s exactly what happened at Bryant Park Grill when Chuks Collins recently unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The crowd was dressed to impress, the vibes were everything, and the designer was gearing up to drop major pieces we knew we’d be obsessed with.

Not only was I invited to preview the full collection over dinner this November, but I was personally dressed and styled by Collins himself, which made the night feel even more special.

For the night, Collins styled me in a rich chocolate-brown dress with corset detailing that snatched the waist and blended structure with softness. The skirt featured sculpted 3D elements that added playful volume, while the deep V neckline brought just the right touch of drama.

Collins – who has dressed celebrities like Gayle King, Tamron Hall, and Nessa Diab – finished my look with a long, printed kimono-style coat – light, flowy, and effortlessly fall chic.

Introducing SS26 Eden Collection by Chuks Collins
Source: Lauren Williams/HB / Lauren Williams/HB

RELATED: Chuks Collins Blends Home & Fashion In A Powerful NYFW Moment Celebrating Culture, Heritage & Style

Chuks Collins Unveils His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection At Bryant Park

Instead of a runway, the evening started with a visual showcase that walked us through each look on screen. The film gave us a front-row seat to every texture, color, and curve. (And we were eating it up). We saw everything from sharp tailoring to soft movement, and the looks ate every time.

Introducing SS26 Eden Collection by Chuks Collins
Source: JD Banks / JD Banks/Chuks Collins

An all-black moment featuring a sheer high-neck blouse and wide-leg trousers felt clean, chic, and perfect for the girl who loves a polished slay. A sheer mermaid gown lined with bold piping delivered that editorial energy, and a red gown showed off the sculpted silhouette and bold colors Collins is known for.

Talk about versatility and range!

RELATED: 10 Black Designers Showing At February’s New York Fashion Week

The Cinderella Moment: See The Finale Dress From Chuks Collins 2026 Spring/Summer Collection That Took Our Breath Away

Introducing SS26 Eden Collection by Chuks Collins
Source: JD Banks / JD Banks/Chuks Collins

The cinematic collection had us hooked, but Collins wasn’t done yet. A stunning model then seemed to float onto the outdoor patio wearing a soft-blue finale gown. The sweeping skirt, snatched corset, and dramatic train made it the star of the night. The look was modern and glamorous, giving everything it needed to give.

Dare we say a Cinderella moment? And after gagging over other pieces in the collection on screen, seeing the gown live was the finale we needed.

The collection also introduced the new Eden Bag, a sleek, yet whimsy statement piece crafted from apple leather and shown in rich green and classic black. Modern, sustainable, and designed to level up any look, it was easily one of the standout accessories of the night—and it’s already on my holiday wishlist.

Eden Re-Imagined isn’t just another drop. With the vibrant collection, Chuks Collins explores awakening, evolution, and what it means to see yourself.

As he explained, “Eden Re-Imagined is the moment after awakening, when we understand both our light and our consequence. I wanted to capture that tension, the quiet strength that comes from choosing to rebuild rather than retreat.”

See for yourself at chukscollins.com.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chuks Collins fashion Newsletter nyfw style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Halle Berry And Billy Bob Thornton In 'Monster's Ball'

Rumor Has It These Stars Really Got Freaky On Screen And Wax

MadameNoire
2025 Bayou Classic asset

Baddest In The Bayou! A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gram Girls, Southern Sheauxstoppers & More Who Stunned At The 2025 Bayou Classic

Bossip

Norwood Family Fracas: Ray J Rips Jay-Z & Beyoncé Over Brandy As Fans Speculate He Hacked His Sister's IG To Post Confounding Comments

Bossip
African American businesswoman surprised counts cash holding smartphone planning spending big profit

AT&T Customers Could Get Up To $7,500 From Data Breach Settlement

MadameNoire
Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close