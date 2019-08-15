Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

On the third anniversary of Colin Kaepernick first taking a knee on the football field and with Jay-Z’s recent partnership with the NFL (despite the fact that Kap is still without a job), it’s important to point out that Kap’s partner Nessa ALWAYS HAS HIS BACK.
Most recently, the popular radio host went to bat for her man disputing Jay’s claims that the rapper had spoken to the former professional football player about his deal with the NFL.
On Wednesday (August 14), Nessa tweeted “THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion.”
Be clear: Nessa wasn’t done.
She re-posted the video Colin shared to mark the three year anniversary of his protest’s start to emphasize that her beau’s activism has always been about using his platform to raise awareness around the social injustices that Black and Latinx folks face in America. That, and to be clear she ain’t worried about anyone’s rapping idol.
“And I don’t care if you are in your feelings because I used ALL of my platforms to hold your idol accountable from my posts here to my daily afternoon show on NYC’s very own HOT97,” she said.
Adding, “I’m not scared of the “backlash behind the scenes.” Shout out to all the people though texting saying they support but don’t want to say it publicly. Don’t worry I’ll do it lol I’m sure you know by know I don’t give a fux addressing anyone slighting my family.”
View this post on Instagram
While others try to make today about their business ventures, today marked the 3 years since Colin began peacefully protesting for social justice all while doing the work in the community (need a reminder? His million dollar donation to organizations doing the daily work, our Know Your Rights Camp that he funds, raising money to help stop the famine in Somalia, backpack drives, and all the stuff media won’t report on etc let google be your friend) • • The work in the communities won’t stop. Colin training everyday won’t stop. Colin is wrongfully kept unemployed by a league that uses different PR looks to cover up the fact they actively are keeping him out. So until that league does right by Colin none of these looks mean a damn thing. • • And I don’t care if you are in your feelings because I used ALL of my platforms to hold your idol accountable from my posts here to my daily afternoon show on NYC’s very own HOT97. I’m not scared of the “backlash behind the scenes.” Shout out to all the people though texting saying they support but don’t want to say it publicly. Don’t worry I’ll do it lol I’m sure you know by know I don’t give a fux addressing anyone slighting my family. • • RP: @kaepernick7 Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @relrelrelrel
So to celebrate this couple’s fearlessness and dedication to one another, here are some pictures of the two, being the fierce and in-love activists they are.
To freedom y’all!