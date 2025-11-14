Subscribe
Cardi B Welcomes Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs

‘One More Reason To Be The Best Version Of Me’: Cardi B After Delivering Baby Number 4

The raptress reveals she and NFL star Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together - and Cardi's fourth.

Published on November 14, 2025

Cardi B is officially a mom of four!
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Cardi B just welcomed her fourth baby – a beautiful baby boy – and the girls are sending all the love her way. This is her first child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. The news has broken the internet – it’s the type of feel-good news we like to see on our timelines.

Cardi shared the news on Instagram with a message that opened up about where she is in this new chapter. “Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it,” she wrote. The rap star reflected on how she delivered new music, a new album, and now a new little life. She made it clear this next season is all about “Me vs. Me.” She’s choosing herself, loving herself, and showing up as the best version of Belcalis for her babies.

Yes, Sis! 

Cardi B Is Now A Proud Mom Of Four

This makes four for Cardi, who’s already mom to Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with her estranged husband Offset. And if you’ve followed her interviews, you know Cardi doesn’t play about her kids. 

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is serious about raising strong, confident kids who are “a hundred times better” than she ever was. 

As Cardi continues to make room for her new little one, her fans are loving every moment. Especially those moments that show Cardi and Stefon evolve as a couple – and now parents.  After quietly dating and making their first public appearance in spring 2025, the pair have become a standout duo — stylish, supportive, and full of steamy chemistry. 

Cardi B Has A New Baby, A New Relationship, & A New Album All At One Time

Cardi also revealed she’s prepping for tour, promising nothing will stop her from delivering “the performance of a lifetime.” Looks like a new baby, album, and era all unfolding in real time.

Cardi B continued on Instagram, “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me. One more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

And as always, Cardi B is living it boldly, joyfully, and on her own terms. Congrats, Cardi!

