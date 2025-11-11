Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

Gondrezick trades her jersey for high-glamour, standout images that show off her sculpted body and undeniable beauty.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Former WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick has the internet going crazy over her latest move. The gorgeous model has been named Miss June 2025 for Playboy, marking the first time a Black professional basketball player has taken on a Playmate title, according to her Instagram caption. She recently dropped some photos from her feature, and we are not worthy.

In the striking spread, Gondrezick trades her jersey for high-glamour, standout images that show off her sculpted body and undeniable beauty. The cover photo featured the 26-year-old star draped in a casual sports jacket (sans bra) paired with leopard-print bikini underwear. Other images displayed the Michigan native balancing body and sensuality on a plush bed, seductively relaxing on an orange pool float, or passionately gazing in a mirror, while being either topless or bottomless, confident, and unapologetic. Gondrezick described this epic moment not as a departure from her athletic identity but as growth: “What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand.” 

Kysre Gondrezick’s Bold Leap From WNBA to ‘Playboy’

Beyond the historical Playboy spread, fashion and self-expression have long been integral to the multihyphenate’s story. During and after her time with the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Gondrezick leveraged her visibility to secure runway appearances, red-carpet looks, and brand partnerships. Whether she’s rocking a power suit courtside or a couture piece on the carpet, she has shown an instinct for style that complements her athletic background. Her résumé as a fashion-forward athlete not only challenges stereotypes about women in sports but also highlights the versatility of her brand.

With this Playboy milestone, Gondrezick blends the worlds of sport, style, and self-expression. This exotic shoot isn’t simply about glamour; it signals a broader cultural shift where athletes like Gondrezick are owning every facet of their identity: skill, strength, beauty, and business. 

We are so proud of you, Kysre!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chicago Sky Gilbert Carrasquillo Gondrezick Indiana Fever Kysre Kysre Gondrezick Newsletter Playboy Playmate WNBA

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kris Jenner

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner's Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: 'One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To'

Bossip
Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison

Class Is Back In Session: The Highly-Anticipated 'A Different World' Sequel Series Is Coming To Netflix

Bossip
Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz

'The Perfect Neighbor' Killer Is More Evil Than We Thought — Susan Lorincz Wants To Sue The Children Of The Black Woman She Murdered

MadameNoire
'Can't Walk While Black' — Pregnant Woman Ticketed For Walking On ‘Wrong Side’ Of The Road — But Her White Husband Wasn’t

'Can't Walk While Black' — Pregnant Woman Ticketed For Walking On ‘Wrong Side’ Of The Road — But Her White Husband Wasn’t

MadameNoire
Trending
Featured Session "IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos"
6 Items
Style & Fashion

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

15 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

5 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

US-POLITICS-VOTE-NEW YORK-MAMDANI
Women to Know

Meet Rama Duwaji: NYC’s Youngest First Lady, Redefining Art, Activism & Influence

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
Pop Culture

Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening
Celebrity

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close