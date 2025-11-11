Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Former WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick has the internet going crazy over her latest move. The gorgeous model has been named Miss June 2025 for Playboy, marking the first time a Black professional basketball player has taken on a Playmate title, according to her Instagram caption. She recently dropped some photos from her feature, and we are not worthy.

In the striking spread, Gondrezick trades her jersey for high-glamour, standout images that show off her sculpted body and undeniable beauty. The cover photo featured the 26-year-old star draped in a casual sports jacket (sans bra) paired with leopard-print bikini underwear. Other images displayed the Michigan native balancing body and sensuality on a plush bed, seductively relaxing on an orange pool float, or passionately gazing in a mirror, while being either topless or bottomless, confident, and unapologetic. Gondrezick described this epic moment not as a departure from her athletic identity but as growth: “What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand.”

Kysre Gondrezick’s Bold Leap From WNBA to ‘Playboy’

Beyond the historical Playboy spread, fashion and self-expression have long been integral to the multihyphenate’s story. During and after her time with the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Gondrezick leveraged her visibility to secure runway appearances, red-carpet looks, and brand partnerships. Whether she’s rocking a power suit courtside or a couture piece on the carpet, she has shown an instinct for style that complements her athletic background. Her résumé as a fashion-forward athlete not only challenges stereotypes about women in sports but also highlights the versatility of her brand.

With this Playboy milestone, Gondrezick blends the worlds of sport, style, and self-expression. This exotic shoot isn’t simply about glamour; it signals a broader cultural shift where athletes like Gondrezick are owning every facet of their identity: skill, strength, beauty, and business.

We are so proud of you, Kysre!