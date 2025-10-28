Subscribe
Celebrity

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Published on October 28, 2025

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The WNBA’s very own Kysre Gondrezick just made history and headlines as Playboy’s Miss June 2025. This marks a major moment in her evolution from athlete to all-around “it girl.” Check out a gallery of Kysre Gondrezick’s hottest photos to celebrate her latest title.

The 26-year-old former Indiana Fever guard is best known for her killer jump shot and even more killer style. According to TMZ, Gondrezick is now the first current pro basketball player to earn the Playmate title.

In her stunning Playboy debut, Kysre trades her jersey for high-glam minimalism. She floats about topless on an orange pool float in the announcement photo, exuding confidence and feminine power. Make no mistake, this move isn’t about leaving basketball behind. It’s about expansion.

“What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution,” Kysre told Playboy. “I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand.”

That brand has been quietly building since her WNBA debut in 2021. Between runway appearances, brand collaborations, and effortlessly serving red carpet looks, Kysre Gondrezick has made fashion and beauty an extension of her athletic identity. She’s proof that women in sports can command attention both for their skill and their style. Whether she’s rocking a power suit courtside or soft-glam makeup in a campaign shoot, Gondrezick makes it all look so good.

Her latest career pivot into Playboy’s glossy pages cements her as one of the new faces of feminine versatility. As fans celebrate her milestone, many see it as a symbolic cultural shift. A shift where women athletes are finally being recognized for their full complexity. For Kysre, it’s all about balance. She just signed to the AU Pro Basketball League, showing she’s still committed to her first love while owning all the beauty she has to offer in other areas of her professional life.

Check out Kysre Gondrezick’s cover for Playboy’s Miss June 2025 below:

From hardwood to high fashion, Kysre Gondrezick’s evolution, on and off the court, is unstoppable.

Check out a gallery of Kysre’s sexiest photos below:

1. That Girl In Mugler

Source:Instagram

Thierry Mugler s/s 1994.

2. Hottie In A Red Dress

Source:Instagram

The former WNBA star eats in a gorgeous red dress with a high slit. 

3. Leo Energy

Source:Instagram

She serves in this animal print slip dress. 

4. She Doesn’t Need Much

Source:Instagram

Just lingerie and a smize. 

5. Pretty in Porshe

Source:Instagram

And that’s how you partner with a baddie, Porshe. 

6. Shine Doll

Source:Instagram

A doll draped in gold. 

7. Red’s Her Color

Source:Instagram

Absolutely stunning.

8. Yes, Ma’am

Source:Instagram

So sexy and chic in an all black dress. 

9. Sexy Lady

Source:Instagram

Another printed dress moment we live for. 

10. Face Card Valid

Source:Instagram

She’s more than a Playboy cover model. With a face card that never declines, skills on the court and model behavior, we love to see Kysre Gondrezick win.

