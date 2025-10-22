Subscribe
A$AP Rocky Is The Next CFDA Fashion Icon – And These Looks Prove Why

Published on October 22, 2025

A$AP Rocky Met Gala After Party

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Another one, thank you. A$AP Rocky has officially been named the Fashion Icon Award recipient for the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards — and we are here for it.

Because when it comes to fashion, A$AP doesn’t follow trends — he creates them.

The Harlem-born rapper has been playing in the big leagues of fashion for years. This latest honor only cements his impact on culture and style.

A$AP Rocky To Be Named Fashion Icon At The 2025 CFDA Awards

The CFDA and Amazon Fashion will present the Fashion Icon Award on November 3 in New York City. With the distinction, A$AP joins a list of trendsetters like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu, and Serena Williams.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne described Rocky as “a Fashion Icon in the purest form,” calling his approach to style “truly original” and “inspiring so many to think differently.”

And, we couldn’t agree more.

A$AP – who often turns heads with our girl Rihanna – doesn’t follow rules. He frequently pushes boundaries and gets people talking with his looks.

He redefines what it means to merge music, masculinity, and luxury—breaking the mold every time he steps out. From Harlem streets to Paris runways, his fashion journey isn’t just about what he wears. It’s about how he moves through culture, challenging what’s possible and looking good while doing it.

Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

In 2025, Rocky made history as the first-ever Creative Director of Ray-Ban. He debuted a “Blacked Out” reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic Mega Icons line. Around the same time, he released his Fall/Winter 2025 PUMA capsule, a tribute to Harlem’s rhythm, sound, and soul.

Through his creative agency AWGE, founded in 2014, Rocky continues to build what feels like his own universe — where streetwear meets fine art and luxury bends to his will. From partnerships with Marine Serre, Amina Muaddi, JW Anderson, and Selfridges to his runway moments in Paris, Rocky proves he’s not just a rapper who loves fashion — he’s shaping its future.

From Bottega Veneta campaigns to his AWGE-designed Met Gala look, A$AP continues to change what modern menswear looks like. For A$AP, it’s fluid, confident, and rooted in cultural storytelling.

Gallery: A$AP Rocky’s Top Style Moments We’ll Never Get Over

From Met Gala statements to off-duty looks that broke the internet, A$AP Rocky continues to remind us why he’s fashion’s most unpredictable icon. Scroll through our looks below.

1. Quilted To The Gawds At The Met

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stole the show, wrapped in what became one of the most talked-about Met Gala looks ever. His multicolor quilted ensemble, paired with her sculptural Balenciaga gown, turned comfort into couture. Some people loved it and some hated it, but no one can deny it was a lewk.

2. Pink Rollers & Power Moves

2025 Lollapalooza Festival Source:Getty

Only A$AP Rocky could turn pink hair rollers — a staple in Black culture — into a full-blown fashion statement on stage. Performing in gray cargos, a white long-sleeve tee, and a navy utility vest, he gives us streetwear and confidence rolled into one. The rollers feel playful yet powerful on the 2025 Lollapalooza stage — a nod to homegrown style, humor, and heritage. It’s that blend of fashion sense, cultural identity, and not caring what others say that keeps Rocky in a lane of his own. 

3. Let’s Start With A$AP’s Bright Pink Bottega

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023 Source:Getty

A$AP Rocky and his bright pink Bottega had people talking for weeks. Paired an oversized plaid blazer with baggy denim, the look was daring. And together, the look blended streetwear ease with high end luxury. The gray sweater and pearl-adorned hair also added just the right mix of soft edginess.

4. It’s The Black Shearling Bomber For Us!

38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Source:Getty

Standing next to Rihanna, at the 38th Footwear Awards, A$AP proves that confidence is the best accessory. His look – a black shearling bomber, tailored trousers, and a LORE belt – captures his signature balance of chic rebellion. There’s also something so New York about a shearling bomber on a red carpet. We love!

5. A$AP Blends Streetwear With Luxury At His Paris AWGE Show

AWGE: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

During his AWGE show, A$AP stepped out in leather shorts, a layered hoodie, and a Yankees cap, embodying the effortless swagger of uptown style. The orange jacket lining added a pop of color that felt both nostalgic and futuristic. This was A$AP in his element – blending street and luxury on his own terms.

6. A$AP In All Black Everything

Bottega Veneta - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Source:Getty

Black leather has never looked this fresh as A$AP Rocky attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show on February 24, 2024 in Milan . From the cropped moto jacket to the high-waisted trousers, this head-to-toe look feels like an ode to 90s R&B mixed with downtown rebellion. Oversized sunglasses and minimal accessories let the texture do the talking – sleek, confident, and quietly commanding.

7. A$AP’s Merged Fashion Styles Again – And We Are Obsessed

Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Source:Getty

A$AP  redefined formal suiting in this double-breasted pinstripe suit paired with wide-leg trousers that flirt with a skirt silhouette. The crisp shirt and skinny tie contrast against the fluid lines, showing how tailoring doesn’t need to be stiff to feel powerful. He walks like he owns the street — and honestly, he does.

Asap Rocky Council Of Fashion Designers Of America fashion
