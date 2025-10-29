Aaron Pierre Is In Love, Opens Up About Teyana Taylor In ‘Men’s Health’

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Aaron Pierre might be lighting up the big screen, but his glow hits different when he’s talking about Teyana Taylor. He’s all about Teyana – and she’s all about him.

In his new Men’s Health interview, Pierre opens up about his journey from London newcomer to DC Universe superhero, but it’s his soft-spoken admiration for Teyana that has us swooning.

Aaron Pierre Gushes About Teyana, Calls Their Love Easy

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The Lanterns star didn’t hold back when talking about how much he adores the multi-hyphenate talent. And it’s giving real Black love – soft, genuine, and grown. Fans can’t help but root for Tey and Aaron!

Love Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women? Get more! Join the Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Being on the red carpet with Teyana was a joy,” he said in the feature. “And so easy to do because I was supporting someone who I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

We love a man who is direct, leading with support – especially in the public eye. The article continues explaining that Aaron purposely shares his relationship with Teyana with the world. Other topics, like his son, he chooses to keep private.

Aaron is intentional with the Harlem star.

The gorgeous pair made their red-carpet debut earlier this year at the premiere of Teyana’s film One Battle After Another after weeks of sightings, videos together, and hints online. Their chemistry and coordinating fits had social media in a chokehold. Fans have been calling them the next It couple to watch, and they’re owning that title effortlessly.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Go Together Real Bad

Source: Dave Benett/VF25 / Getty

And let’s be clear, the feeling is mutual. Teyana is just as smitten with Aaron. The stars look TF good together and often show us that on social media/ loudly and proudly. Teyana has no problem sharing sweet, intimate moments with her man online.

Recently, she reportedly dropped a new pic on her IG Story, showing just how in love she feels with Aaron. In the photo, Teyana snuggles up with her man, lips pursed in a playful kiss toward the mirror, while Aaron holds her close.

She even added her song “In Your Skin” to the Story – the perfect soundtrack for a woman deep in her feels. Aaron and Teyana’s connection feels rooted in mutual support – two creatives who are movements by themselves but a force when together.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Posted Aaron Pierre Again—And Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles

It’s giving mature, grown, and infectious.

As Aaron gears up to take on his biggest role yet as in Lanterns, one thing’s for sure: he has a leading lady right behind him. We’re here to see them blossom in their careers and love.