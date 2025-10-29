Subscribe
Pop Culture

Aaron Pierre Says Being With Teyana Taylor Is 'A Joy'

Aaron Pierre Is In Love, Opens Up About Teyana Taylor In ‘Men’s Health’

The Black British heartthrob's newest interview has fans swooning. He is in love.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Aaron Pierre might be lighting up the big screen, but his glow hits different when he’s talking about Teyana Taylor. He’s all about Teyana – and she’s all about him.

In his new Men’s Health interview, Pierre opens up about his journey from London newcomer to DC Universe superhero, but it’s his soft-spoken admiration for Teyana that has us swooning.  

Aaron Pierre Gushes About Teyana, Calls Their Love Easy

Amazon Music Premiere Of Teyana Taylor's "Escape Room" Short Film
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The Lanterns star didn’t hold back when talking about how much he adores the multi-hyphenate talent. And it’s giving real Black love –  soft, genuine, and grown. Fans can’t help but root for Tey and Aaron!

Being on the red carpet with Teyana was a joy,” he said in the feature. “And so easy to do because I was supporting someone who I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

We love a man who is direct, leading with support – especially in the public eye. The article continues explaining that Aaron purposely shares his relationship with Teyana with the world. Other topics, like his son, he chooses to keep private.

Aaron is intentional with the Harlem star.

The gorgeous pair made their red-carpet debut earlier this year at the premiere of Teyana’s film One Battle After Another after weeks of sightings, videos together, and hints online. Their chemistry and coordinating fits had social media in a chokehold. Fans have been calling them the next It couple to watch, and they’re owning that title effortlessly.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Go Together Real Bad

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Source: Dave Benett/VF25 / Getty

And let’s be clear, the feeling is mutual. Teyana is just as smitten with Aaron. The stars look TF good together and often show us that on social media/ loudly and proudly. Teyana has no problem sharing sweet, intimate moments with her man online.

Recently, she reportedly dropped a new pic on her IG Story, showing just how in love she feels with Aaron. In the photo, Teyana snuggles up with her man, lips pursed in a playful kiss toward the mirror, while Aaron holds her close.

She even added her song “In Your Skin” to the Story – the perfect soundtrack for a woman deep in her feels.  Aaron and Teyana’s connection feels rooted in mutual support – two creatives who are movements by themselves but a force when together.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Posted Aaron Pierre Again—And Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles

It’s giving mature, grown, and infectious.

As Aaron gears up to take on his biggest role yet as in Lanterns, one thing’s for sure: he has a leading lady right behind him. We’re here to see them blossom in their careers and love.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

aaron pierre Newsletter relationships style teyana taylor

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

RHOP: Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant

Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On 'Holding' Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle 'Green-Eyed Bandit' Break Their Silence

Bossip
27th Annual Angel Ball - Arrivals

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor

Bossip
Houston resident Ronald Preston Gorham was caught on camera. (Photo: Instagram/candicematthewsdr)

Caught On Camera! Black Woman Punched And Spat On By Racist White Man In Shocking Houston Attack

MadameNoire
"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals

Okay, Y’all Fine, Fine! 7 Times Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Turned Up The Heat On And Off The Red Carpet

MadameNoire
Trending
InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Serves Vintage Bombshell Energy At InStyle’s Image Makers Awards

56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception
Pop Culture

‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest ‘Illegal’

The Miracles Rebirth
Pop Culture

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward, One Song At A Time

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Pop Culture

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

"All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere
Style & Fashion

The ‘All’s Fair’ Cast Keeps Serving—Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash Are The Moment

A$AP Rocky Met Gala After Party
7 Items
Style & Fashion

A$AP Rocky Is The Next CFDA Fashion Icon – And These Looks Prove Why

A Toast To Black Hollywood
10 Items
Entertainment

Fame, Fortune & Felonies: Reality TV Stars With Rap Sheets

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close