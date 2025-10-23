Subscribe
Pop Culture

Tia & Tamera Mowry Enjoy NYC Shopping In Fall

Tia & Tamera Mowry's NYC Shopping Trip Is Everything We Needed

It’s the stylish sister reunion we didn’t know we needed, and now we’re wishing we were invited.

Published on October 23, 2025

Tia & Tamera Mowry's NYC Shopping Trip Gave Us All the Feels
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

There’s just something about seeing Tia and Tamera Mowry together that warms our hearts every single time. The beloved twins recently reunited in New York City, and their day together gave us everything: laughter, cozy fall fashion, and a little retail therapy.

Both sisters shared glimpses of their time in the Big Apple on Instagram, and fans instantly flooded the comment section with love.

“Love seeing you two together!” wrote one follower – and honestly, same. From the looks of it, Tia and Tamera did what we all dream of doing during a fall NYC trip. They strolled through the city, explored shops, and made time to just be together.

RELATED: 4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals

Get Into Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Fall Fashion Moment in New York City

In one selfie, the sisters are glowing inside a boutique – surrounded by chic racks of clothing. Tia’s braided hairstyle and black mini skirt paired with thigh-high gray boots gave effortless downtown energy. Tamera kept things sleek in a neutral knit dress and cream coat. In another moment, the duo is all smiles as they step out with shopping bags in hand after visiting The Frankie Shop.

Tamera later told NBC New York that the experience reminded her of their iconic Sister, Sister characters. “You know, me and my sister were in New York City recently together,” she said. “And I literally thought to myself — this is exactly what Tia Landry and Tamara Campbell would be doing – shopping and spending time together.”

The sight of them together is especially heartwarming for longtime fans. In recent years, headlines have swirled about the two not being as close as they once were. Tia mentioned their evolving relationship on her reality series Tia’s Next Chapter.

But the rumors have never fazed them, and the love between them has never wavered. They continue to celebrate one another, support each other’s wins, and remind us what sisterhood looks like.

Outside of their sister-sister time, Tamera has been keeping her NYC schedule full. She has been promoting her new baking competition show, Bake With Love. She’s also gearing up for her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies — a seasonal staple we can’t wait to watch.

This New York City sister date was the shopping trip we didn’t know we needed to see. And now we’re manifesting an invite to the next one. Something tells us those Mowry twins have the best taste in fashion and fun.

