From Hairstylist To CEO: Cliff VMir Launches FEMMÉ Haircare Storefront

Celebrity hairstylist and influencer Cliff Vmir has added another title to his extensive resume—beauty storefront owner, courtesy of his successful brand, FEMMÉ. Elevating from hairstylist to entrepreneur is not for the weak, but VMir’s passion and persistence have influenced him to break down barriers in beauty and business.

Launched in 2022, FEMMÉ hit the e-shelves with its signature Silkening Mist and five additional products —all formulated to moisturize, protect, and nourish hair—that instantly became cult favorites. As the brand’s popularity grew, offering a one-of-a-kind salon experience with direct product access became necessary. Now, FEMMÉ Haircare Storefront’s doors are officially open.

Every detail matters

Curating the right energy for a flagship location is key. It sets the tone for brand representation and consumer access. And with Atlanta’s rich history, proximity to Black talent, and current title as the mecca of Black Hollywood, it made sense for Vmir to kick things off in the evolving city.

“I decided to open my storefront in Buckhead because of its upscale feel and vibrant energy. It’s truly the heart of Atlanta, where many businesses thrive,” Vmir exclusively tells HelloBeautiful. “Buckhead attracts a diverse audience of people who come to shop, socialize, and enjoy the area. Placing FEMMÈ in this prime location allows us to reach a wide range of customers while positioning the brand in a space known for excellence and growth.”

The iElevated Images-designed space boasts a gorgeous all-in-one beauty storefront, full-service salon, and operational warehouse. Featuring a modern, industrial aesthetic with custom DSD installation and sleek epoxy floors, the space speaks to Vmir’s love of luxury and keen attention to detail.

“From design choices to the overall look and feel, I’m very meticulous,” he says. “I’ve realized it’s not just about me being picky, it’s about ensuring the customer experience is exceptional. Every detail matters, and my goal is to create an environment where clients feel valued and inspired.”

Vmir’s belief has also influenced how he assembled his hairstyling team, which features an all-male roster. While he admits that it’s far from the norm in the beauty space, the decision creates “a unique and refreshing salon experience.”



“I researched and handpicked each stylist myself. They come from across the country, each bringing expertise in natural hair, locs, extensions, and more,” Vmir beams. “The chemistry excites me most; there’s no cattiness, just a collective focus on growth, professionalism, and creating opportunities.”

Influencing the next generation

Vmir stands as the first in the beauty industry to create the three-in-one salon model. While ushering in a new beauty era, the 28-year-old remains steadfast in influencing the stylists and entrepreneurs of current and future generations. He has strategically created a solid foundation by working as an influencer and with celebrities and influencers like Jazmine Sullivan and Sexyy Red, all while scaling FEMMÉ through the DTC model and social media reach.

“Consistency is key, especially on social media,” he says. “When people see your brand showing up regularly, they’re more likely to trust and support it.”

As growth in the Black-owned beauty supply lane remains a top priority, Vmir welcomes traditional avenues to broaden the brand’s reach while staying true to its ethos. “I would love to expand into Ulta Beauty,” Vmir says. “FEMMÈ aligns with Ulta’s focus on variety, inclusivity, and quality. I’m very hopeful about bridging that partnership in the future.”

Some beauty moguls consider building a profitable brand and selling to a conglomerate the ultimate measure of success, but Vmir is not aligned. His goal is to offer “diverse and innovative experiences” while expanding into salon suites or opening storefronts in cities like Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and New York to make the products more accessible.

Vmir affirms that fear is the only thing stopping your dreams from taking shape. While some believe that overstauration plagues the beauty industry, he believes that staying the course is the key to success.

“Never take no for an answer. If someone says you can’t do something, prove to them, again and again, that you can,” Vmir says. ”Take your business seriously, build strong business practices, and stay committed to learning and growing. That’s what will sustain you in the long run.”