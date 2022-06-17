Jazmine Sullivan Is Inspired By Her Mother, Who Is Battling Breast Cancer For The Second Time

Jazmine Sullivan dazzled the TIME100 gala, on Wednesday June 8, rocking a white rouched, curve-flattering gown Hanifa. There to escort her on the carpet was her mother, Pam, who has survived a recent battle with breast cancer.

“My mother is my biggest influencer – she’s actually here today,” Jazmine told us on the carpet. “She is battling breast cancer for the second time, and I am really happy to have her be here. She has encouraged me and influenced me since I was born. So, I am so happy to she is here.”

Jazmine is alongside 99 other celebrities, advocates, creators, scientists and more named TIME100’s “Most Influential People in the World” for 2022. Fellow artist, Amber Riley, wrote about Jasmine’s inclusion saying:

“In her speech during last year’s 2021 Soul Train Music Awards, she shared that she had made a vow to be present and not to hide away. It is this type of candor that makes Sullivan such an inspiration and icon to so many Black women including myself.”

The magazine celebrated the list and awardees at a star-studded event at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. First held in 2004, this year’s gala marked the first in-person soiree since the pandemic in 2020 and accompanied a day-long summit on June 7.

Other awardees in attendance last week included hip-hop artist and actress, Mary J. Blige (2022), child actor, fashion icon, and red carpet slayer, Zendaya (2022), Louisiana-born artist and late-night show musician, Jon Baptiste (2022), designer and 15 Percent Pledge founder Aurora James (2021), hip hop artist and activist, Questlove (2022), and everyone’s favorite fashionable “cool dad” and NBA superstar, Dwayne Wade (2020).

Wealso talked to Dwayne and Aurora on the carpet. Dressed in Fear of God by Jerry Lorenzo, Dwayne told us:

“I am influenced by so many people, it is not just one person, but if I had to go with one person that is close and dear to my heart it would be my daughter Zaya. I am influenced by her courage, and I am influenced by her living life on her own terms.”

Aurora, who brought all the drama in a black fringe Oscar de la Renta high-low gown, discussed her role as a fashion designer and how it is vital to use your platform to create change and speak up for others.

“As a fashion designer, it is really important that we do things with the platform that we have to get us recognized on this list. I think for a long time fashion designers have just been fashion designers and that’s all and that’s great. But when you have a platform and access to celebrities, when you have a following, and a customer base you need to advocate for your customers. The majority of my customers identify as women which means I need to be supportive of them and their needs.”

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Glam In A Teal Look At The Time100 Gala

The list, in its 19th year, celebrates the innovation, ingenuity, accomplishments, and, at times, resilience and courage, of individuals across the globe. TIME editor Edward Felsenthal wrote:

“When our team gets together to choose the TIME100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out? … Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded.”

Congratulations to all the winners!

