These days, wellness isn’t optional—it’s essential. That’s why finding spaces that invite us to slow down, breathe, and recharge feels so vital. We’ve compiled a list of more than twenty spas, hotels, and wellness retreats to help you hit pause and refill your cup.

From peaceful escapes tucked away in nature to lavish spas in fast-moving cities, these destinations are more than indulgences—they are vital spaces for restoration and renewal. Some are in our own neighborhoods, while others whisk you overseas for immersive experiences that blend adventure, culture, and connection.

The places featured on this list are recognized for outstanding service, thoughtfully catering to Black beauty and whole-body wellness—from spas specializing in melanin-rich skin to retreats rooted in healing traditions. Each business—both established and emerging—offers unique ways to relax, restore, and return to yourself.

This is your guide to the ultimate in luxury and holistic wellness. Explore our curated picks for spas, hotels, and retreats—where you can find your calm and refresh yourself from head to toe.

SPAS / PAMPER & GLOW

Replenish

Columbus, OH replenishwith.us Community-centered wellness is at the heart of Replenish, a spa devoted to restorative beauty and self-care. Customized skin therapies—from dermaplaning to chemical peels and microdermabrasion—refresh and rejuvenate, while deep tissue and hot stone massages melt away tension. Hands and feet get the VIP treatment with herb-infused soaks and detox rituals, while energy therapy, yoga, and other holistic practices support vitality and stress relief.

Bettye O Day Spa

Chicago, IL bettyeodayspa.com With nearly 50 years in business, the Bettye O Day Spa is a cherished Chicago institution. Located in historic Hyde Park, this full-service spa offers facials customized for every skin type, rejuvenating body rituals—including nourishing herbal wraps and exfoliations for smooth, glowing skin—shea butter massages, hydrating milk baths, and plenty of specialized packages for men who spa too.

Cynergy Spa

Brooklyn, NY

cynergyspa.com

An oasis in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, Cynergy Spa is a cozy oasis dedicated to total rejuvenation. Their signature treatments nurture skin and body—from nutrient-rich sea moss facials and brightening peels to LED phototherapy that boosts glow and clarity. Body services like the exfoliating brown sugar scrub and detoxifying mud wrap help purify, condition, and renew. Paired with soothing massages, every visit offers a calming escape that leaves you feeling refreshed.

Lisa Brown SalonSpa

Bessemer, AL

lisabrownsalonspa.com

Lisa Brown SalonSpa serves every hair texture, offering braiding, silk press, loc care, extensions, hydrating hair rituals, and more. And with makeup, skin, nail, lash, and brow services all under one roof, it’s a go-to spot for total glam. Founded by master stylist and educator Lisa Brown, this family-run enterprise combines expert care with an inclusive approach to beauty.

Mysa Medical & Wellness Spa

Dallas, TX

mysamedspa.com

Specializing in advanced skin, body, and injectable treatments, this Dallas medspa merges the best of both worlds—medical-grade treatments and luxury spa services. Founded by registered nurse and advanced cosmetic practitioner Ryan Abety, this Dallas medspa specializes in results you can see and feel. Signature offerings include their Korean Glass Skin Dermabrasion facial and targeted laser treatments for hyperpigmentation and acne scarring. Precision injectables are also on the menu, including fillers and under-eye enhancements, alongside deep tissue massages and lymphatic drainage for total-body renewal.

Melanated Beauty Spa

Pembroke Pines, FL

melanatedbeautyspa.com

This skincare sanctuary specializes in melanin-rich skin, offering treatments customized for every skin tone. They offer microneedling, medical-grade chemical peels, light therapy, and more—in addition to a full suite of head-to-toe beauty services including facials, body contour wood therapy, and lymphatic massages. With a focus on melanin beauty and personalized care, Melanated Beauty Spa has become a go-to destination for restorative skincare in South Florida.

World Spa

Brooklyn, NY

worldspa.com

Awarded New York’s Best Day Spa 2024, World Spa is a luxe oasis in Brooklyn renowned for its expansive amenities and welcoming vibe. Detox and rejuvenate in steamy Russian banyas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams, and Japanese onsens, for a truly global spa journey. Set in visually stunning interiors, this Brooklyn gem also features a hydrotherapy pool, cold plunge, and a snow room.

DIVA Day Spa

Upperco, MD

diva-day-spa.square.site

A favorite among both loyal regulars and first-time visitors, DIVA Day Spa cultivates a sacred space to recharge your whole self. Enjoy soothing massages, glow-boosting facials, yoni steaming, and even a counseling session with founder Cindy Tawiah, a former registered nurse and ordained minister. With connection and deep inner restoration at the heart of Tawiah’s mission, her nurturing energy shines through every detail, making this a wellness destination worth revisiting.

Ethereal Wellness & Esthetics

Scottsdale, AZ

etherealwe.com

Founded by sisters Elizabeth and Maria Oloyede, this spa is all about helping you look and feel your best. With a focus on skin, hands, and feet, they offer everything from nourishing treatments that revive tired hands and feet to advanced services like stem cell hair microneedling and medical-grade facials. You can also unwind with acupressure and reflexology sessions designed to ease tension and restore balance. Ethereal Wellness & Esthetics delivers a personal, results-driven experience that leaves every client glowing.

Platinum Wellness Spa

Conyers, GA

platinumwellnessspa.com

Just 30 minutes outside of Atlanta, Platinum Wellness Spa is a 7,000-square-foot sanctuary built for pure relaxation. Indulge in everything from luxe mani-pedis and their hydrating Milk and Honey body treatment to hydrotherapy, tension-releasing massages, and custom facials that leave your skin glowing. Beyond individual treatments, the spa also hosts retreats and wellness workshops, offering a warm, welcoming space for community and self-care.

Rescue Spa

NYC & Philadelphia

rescuespa.com

Experience the magic of advanced skincare at Rescue Spa, where time-honored techniques meet modern skin science. With locations in New York City and Philadelphia, they are renowned for their custom facials, expert bodywork, and luxe hair and nail services. Each facial is a masterclass in skincare, with estheticians giving expert guidance to keep your glow. Focused on a personal approach to beauty, every touchpoint invites you to savor the art of renewal.

HOTELS / REST & RECHARGE

The Ivy Hotel

Baltimore, MD

theivybaltimore.com

On the second floor of Baltimore’s celebrated Black-owned Ivy Hotel, you’ll find their spa, a luxurious escape for rest and renewal. Think hydrating manuka honey facials, soothing herbal oil massages, and body treatments that leave you glowing from head to toe. Every detail of the historic mansion, which features 17 elegant guest rooms and suites, embodies the vision of owners Eddie and Sylvia Brown, who transformed the property into a Michelin Key-awarded sanctuary where luxury meets legacy.

The Mansion at Noble Lane

Bethany, PA

mansionatnoblelane.com

Set in the picturesque Poconos, the Mansion at Noble Lane blends timeless hospitality with modern luxury. Husband-and-wife duo Monique Greenwood and Glenn Pogue reimagined this Gilded Age-era estate, transforming it into a grand hilltop retreat—the crown jewel of their Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns collection. Inside, the full-service spa offers a chance to unwind and recharge, with tension-melting massages and revitalizing facials, complemented by reiki energy work for true head-to-toe renewal.

Salamander Resort & Spa

Middleburg, VA

salamanderresort.com

Step into this five-star countryside retreat, where rustic charm meets world-class luxury. Set amid the Virginia countryside just an hour from D.C., this resort serves the perfect backdrop for rest and relaxation. At the heart of the property is a 23,000-square-foot spa, offering restorative massages, nourishing body wraps, skin-polishing treatments—all thoughtfully curated to refresh body and soul. Founded by media powerhouse Sheila Johnson, Salamander Middleburg is the hotelier’s flagship property, a shining example of refined indulgence infused with Johnson’s visionary touch.

W South Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Book your visit

Recharge in modern luxury at W South Beach, a Miami Beach favorite where relaxation meets beachside elegance. Soak in sweeping ocean views, and find calm at AWAY Spa, a sanctuary for body and mind, featuring deeply relaxing massages, limestone steam showers, and beauty rituals to elevate your stay. Between dips in the pool, fitness classes, and strolls along the beach, you’ll find your rhythm of rest and play. And just next door, 1 Hotel South Beach also has a spa experience worth keeping on your radar.

WHOLE BODY WELLNESS / HEAL & STRENGTHEN

Kinfolk Pilates and Wellness

Atlanta, GA

kinfolkpilates.com

Find your flow at Kinfolk Pilates and Wellness, a boutique studio equipped for every level—featuring reformer, Cadillac, ladder barrel, and spring chair Pilates. Classes also include pre- and post-natal sessions, and athletic-focused Pilates to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. Soothing sound bath sessions complement the experience, leaving you centered, refreshed, and recharged.

Grounded

Washington, D.C.

feelgrounded.com

This plant lover’s oasis is part plant shop, cafe, and wellness studio. Grounded is a must-visit destination where yogis, matcha lovers, and green thumbs come together. Alongside their plant selection, they offer all-level Pilates, yoga, meditation, and reiki sessions. It’s also a place built for community, hosting plant workshops, art nights, chess meetups, and more.

Black Being

Inglewood, CA

blackbeingla.org

Black joy is at the core of Black Being, a nonprofit wellness studio created by and for the people of Inglewood, South LA, and greater Los Angeles. From meditation and breathwork to yoga, Pilates, and sound healing, this unique space supports both personal healing and collective liberation. Grounded in cultural and ancestral traditions, Black Being provides a vital sanctuary for community care and holistic wellbeing.

Core Revival Pilates

Brooklyn, NY

corerevivalpilates.com

Strengthen and tone at this boutique Pilates studio—where reformer, mat, and chair classes are designed for all bodies. Small class sizes allow instructors to give personalized attention to form and alignment, helping you move with confidence. A newcomer on the scene in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, Core Revival Pilates fuses expert instruction with a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Ommmango Wellness

Brooklyn, NY

ommmangowellness.com

Recharge and realign at this holistic retreat nestled in Fort Greene, Brooklyn—a neighborhood gem for restorative therapies such as acupuncture, reiki, cupping, lymphatic massage, and more. Founded by licensed acupuncturist Gina Pierre, Ommmango provides a peaceful escape to support holistic harmony.

Pranayama House Healing Center

Charlotte, NC

Book your visit

Nurture mind, body, and spirit at this one-of-a-kind wellness space, where healing and self-expression go hand in hand. Pranayama House Healing Center offers yoga, meditation, breathwork, and sound healing—also providing a venue for the community to gather for workshops, performances, and support groups. It’s a true community haven for connection and healing.

RETREATS / ESCAPE & RESET

Ujima Retreat Center

Urbana, IL

ujimaretreatcenter.com

Nestled on seven and a half acres in rural Urbana, the Ujima Retreat Center is a restorative nature escape. Founded in 2022 by Shanelle and Banio Koroma Jr., this Black-owned, family-operated retreat delivers a wide array of activities—from kayaking and fishing to camping and stargazing. Wellness experiences such as yoga, massage, guided meditation, and art therapy provide moments of calm, clarity, and renewal.

Paradise Park Atlanta

Douglasville, GA

paradiseislife.biz

Escape to nature at Paradise Park ATL. Just 25 minutes from downtown Atlanta, this eight-acre riverfront retreat hosts all-inclusive, multi-day stays designed for rest and renewal. Surrounded by tranquil countryside, there’s plenty to do as you unplug from everyday life—explore the outdoors, join a yoga session, enjoy a calming massage, or find stillness in meditation. This one-of-a-kind sanctuary goes the extra mile to maintain a sacred space for peace, reflection, and healing.

OMNoire

Worldwide

omnoire.com

OMNoire connects Black women to transformative travel experiences across the globe. From self-care and ancestral healing to fitness, cultural exploration, and adventure, each retreat is designed to inspire rest, renewal, and connection. Founder Christina Rice has perfected the formula, nurturing a vibrant sisterhood of women—many traveling solo—seeking growth, connection, and meaningful experiences. In 2026, they have incredible adventures planned in Vietnam, Portugal, Ghana, Arizona, and Bali.

The Unruly Retreat

Worldwide

Founded by Shelah Marie—founder and CEO of Curvy, Curly, Conscious—The Unruly Retreat offers empowering, life-enriching experiences designed for Black women to heal, grow, and simply enjoy themselves. Each retreat features self-love workshops, meditation, yoga, and cultural adventures. Past journeys have brought attendees to Jamaica, Costa Rica, and most recently Houston, Texas, with the next destination retreat set for Thailand in March 2026.

Paradise + Vibe

Worldwide

paradiseandvibe.com

This global retreat reimagines self-care as an experience infused with joy, play, and connection. Designed to help attendees restore balance and rewrite their personal narratives, each experience mixes travel and adventure with yoga and meditation—centering Black women while welcoming all. This year, they launched Vibe Fest 2025 in Sedona, Arizona, marking Paradise + Vibe’s boldest experience yet—a fusion of retreat, festival, and wellness conference that brought the brand’s mission to make wellness fun, freeing, and relatable to life.

