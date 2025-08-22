Subscribe
The Bama Barbie Goes Red: See Olandria Carthen's New Shade

The Bama Barbie Goes Red: Why Olandria Carthen’s New Hair Color Has The Girls Talking

Because when it comes to hair, fashion, and beauty, the 'Love Island USA' star is going to eat every time.

Published on August 22, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 14, 2025
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Olandria Carthen has been serving life-size doll energy, and now the Bama Barbie has a new look: fiery red hair. Just like the iconic doll who’s never afraid to switch up her look, her accessories, or even “her Ken,” Olandria’s change is all about versatility and the slay.

The reality TV star took to Instagram, debuting a hot copper-red color that immediately had fans talking—and calling their hairstylists. It’s fresh, feels new, and it’s right on trend. Olandria’s red hair era is the latest doll in our collection.

We call her “Too Red Hot To Handle” Barbie. Let’s get into the details.

RELATED: Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Meet ‘Too Red Hot To Handle’ Barbie: Why Olandria Carthen’s New Hair Color Has The Girls Talking

Olandria’s latest transformation is courtesy of a custom color and unit by Official Micah. The shade is a rich blend of copper, peach, and orange tones that perfectly complement her deep melanin skin. The look keeps her signature voluminous layers and sleek finish intact, but the fiery shade adds a new kind of drama.

Her glam artist, Dante, completed the IG look with a matching beat that pulled directly from the copper tones in her hair. Bronze and copper eyeshadow lit up her lids, her cheekbones popped with warm contour, and a glossy nude lip sealed the deal.

Now turning heads with red, Olandria joins some of our favorite it girls who love the bold hue. Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, Justine Skye, and SZA rock the color well and show how warm tones like red make our skin radiate even more. Olandria’s version is fiery yet soft—and the perfect preview of auburn/fall hair trend.

But if we’re honest, the Bama Barbie can do no wrong. Whether it’s fashion, hair, or makeup, she’s going to eat every single time.

Her natural beauty is unmatched, her confidence makes every look hit, and we are absolutely here for the slay. If this is what Olandria is serving in 2025, we can’t wait to see what she drops next.

