Subscribe
Pop Culture

Deb Antney Dishes On Season 2 Of 'Deb's House'

Deb Antney Dishes On Season 2 Of ‘Deb’s House’ And The Joys Of Being A Grandmother

We caught up with Ms. Deb Antney, who opened up about season two of her talent competition 'Deb's House,' R&B music and the joys of being a grandmother.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Deb's House Season 2 Photos
Source: WeTV / ALLBLK

As a fan of season one of ‘Deb’s House,’ I was automatically tuned in when season two premiered. Unlike the last go-round, this group of aspiring artists were there to show off their vocals for a chance to earn the title of Ms. Deb’s next R&B protégé. Harmonizing, sing-offs, and R&B diva attitudes? I’m there.

Deb “Aunt Deb” Atney is a trailblazer in the music industry, having helped in the careers of names like Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, Kash Doll and more. While she’s most known for her hip-hop acts, Aunt Deb has worked around R&B legends like Mariah Carey and Kelly Price. And she has a love for R&B like many of us.

Deb's House Season 2 Photos
Source: WeTV / ALLBLK

Competitors will go through 10 weeks of challenges that will challenge them, but ultimately make them better and prepare them to embark on their career under her mentorship. Aunt Deb held auditions via Tik Tok, where she found 15 vocalists to face off in R&Beef for a spot in ‘Deb’s House.’

We caught up with Aunt Deb, who opened up about season two, her love for R&B and. “Honestly R&B was really my first love,” she revealed. The R&B was harder than hip hop. Hip hop was easy. They were more catty in R&B.”

Which is something the veteran manager doesn’t go for. “I don’t go for fighting. I don’t go for throwing glasses across the room and chairs across the room and going through all stuff. I won’t tolerate that,”s he explained. We could have all the disagreements in the world, but we don’t need to go through that.”

Deb's House Season 2 Photos
Source: WeTV / ALLBLK

Outside of music, Deb is channeling her strong maternal energy into being a grandmother. “One of the things I love about being a grandmother is that it gives me an opportunity to be a mother all over again.” she said. “It gives you a second chance at parenthood again. And You wish somebody was there for you like that.”

While Deb is embracing being a grandmother, she has no plans of slowing down. “I go through some aches and bounces of pains or stuff like that but I ain’t sitting down rocking no chair,” she joked. “Or having that little nice glass of Kool-Aid when you come here. I’ll bake some cookies with them. I’ll cook with them. I’ll do all that kind of stuff.”

Catch Deb on ‘Deb’s House’ on Fridays at 9:30pm ET/PT on WE tv and are available to stream on ALLBLK.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

ALLBLK Aunt Aunt Deb Aunt Deb" Atney Deb Deb's House Gucci Mane Kash Doll Kelly Price Kool-Aid Newsletter Waka Flocka WeTV

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

2025 Caribbean Music Awards
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mya’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Celebrity

Drake Denies Going Under The Knife For Six-Pack Surgery

USA - The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles - arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion

Top Celebrity Looks We Love From Giorgio Armani: See Fashion Moments From Rihanna, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, & More

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close