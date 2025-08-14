Subscribe
JT Prank-Calls Lil Uzi Vert For $50K Bail in 'Phoning It In' Episode

JT Prank-Calls Lil Uzi Vert & His Response Is The Ride-Or-Die Energy We All Need

During an episode of 'Elle Magazine's Phoning It In,' JT told Lil Uzi Vert she was in jail over a shoplifting incident and needed $50,000 bail. His reaction is priceless.

Published on August 14, 2025

JT Prank-Calls Lil Uzi Vert & His Response Is The Ride-Or-Die Energy We All Need 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

JT does not play about her man Lil Uzi Vert—and now fans know that he doesn’t play about her.

JT called Lil Uzi as part of Elle’s Phoning It In series and told him she needed to get bailed out of jail after a shoplifting incident. He didn’t hesitate to get her released and come pick her up. This is the kind of ride-or-die, Bonnie-and-Clyde Black love we love to see.

JT Prank-Calls Lil Uzi Vert For $50K Bail On ‘Elle Magazine’s Phoning It In’

For her episode, the City Cinderella told producers she planned to prank her boyfriend. The situation was that a family member had been caught shoplifting at Lululemon, and somehow she was the one taking the fall.

“He might look playful, but he’s not,” JT said while making the call.

When Lil Uzi picked up, JT explained the situation and mentioned a $50,000 bail. ” What I gotta do?” he is overheard saying over the phone.

Uzi’s immediate response was to ask for her exact location so he could pull up.

The MAC ambassador then broke the news that it was a prank Uzi’s reaction was classic. He hung up immediately, making the video even funnier and more real.

JT Doesn’t Play About Lil Uzi Vert & He Doesn’t Play About Her

JT was glowing on camera—prank or not. She wore her hair in long sleek, jet-black curls, paired with a soft glam makeup look. The Florida femcee’s outfit was equally on point: a fitted ice blue tube top layered over jeans with stacked necklaces and bracelets.

RELATED: JT’s Recent Fur Look Is Giving Us ’90s Hip-Hop Style Vibes

The segment is part of Phoning It In’s ongoing celebrity prank series, where stars scroll through their contacts, spin a story, and see how the other person reacts. JT and Lil Uzi’s version of this is priceless.

JT has always been vocal about standing by her man, and this moment showed that the feeling is mutual. Lil Uzi’s reaction is also the tiny relationship check we all low-key root for: Would your bae bail you out or just send a prayer emoji?

